With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

This confusion is further proof that Trump often doesn’t even know his own administration’s policies. It comes just days after a White House meeting with congressional leaders where Trump agreed with Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein about the need for a clean DACA bill—until he was reminded by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy that this is not what Republicans stand for.

Here's the incredible moment where Trump initially agrees to Feinstein's suggestion that they do a clean DACA bill, before being corrected by Republicans about what she was actually suggesting. pic.twitter.com/RaXAQAi8JF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 9, 2018

Incidences such as this speak to the strange state of affairs where America has two presidencies at once. First, there is the nominal or figurehead presidency of Trump, on display on Twitter, at rallies, and in other public interactions. But there is also the hidden presidency, likely under the control of chief of staff John Kelly, which sets actual policy. And these two presidencies are frequently at odds with each other.

The New York Times’ David Brooks noted this two-faced presidency in a column earlier this week. “It’s almost as if there are two White Houses,” he wrote. “There’s the Potemkin White House, which we tend to focus on: Trump berserk in front of the TV, the lawyers working the Russian investigation and the press operation. Then there is the Invisible White House that you never hear about, which is getting more effective at managing around the distracted boss.”

The notion of Trump as a Potemkin president recalls theories early in his administration that he would be a figurehead president, with the real power being held Vice President Michael Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, erstwhile adviser Steve Bannon, or perhaps son-in-law Jared Kushner. But none of those men proved to be an effective puppet master. Kelly has come closest to occupying that role, as he seems to have brought a modicum of order to the White House’s day-to-day operations.

While Kelly may be pulling some strings, Trump is no puppet. He’s too willful and uncontrollable to be a true figurehead by repeating the lines he’s given. Instead, Trump is closer to a horror movie archetype: The ventriloquist dummy who has a mind of his own, and acts in ways that harm his supposed master.