In “White Christmas,” a man named Matt (played by John Hamm) sells a device to a fussy, wealthy woman that replicates her consciousness. He then traps that second consciousness in a device where her only task is to control the original-self’s household: toasting the toast, opening the curtains, and so on. The second-self is appalled and traumatized by her detention, since she still feels herself to be normal. But Matt, as the device controller, gives her six months in solitary with nothing to do until she is “broken.” The second-self submits to her task and toasts the toast.

The key concept here is of human consciousness placed inside a small device, where it has its subjective existence but no agency in the real world. That is Black Mirror’s innovation in the craft of hell-making. In season four, this concept animates the episodes “USS Callister,” “Black Museum,” and “Hang the DJ.” Two episodes, “Arkangel” and “Crocodile,” are both about devices that compromise human autonomy through surveillance. “Metalhead” is a fairly simple race against killer machines, and I’m not sure it’s about anything except Amazon drones coming to kill us all.

“USS Callister” has perhaps the strongest concept of all the new episodes. The chief technology officer of a startup feels maligned and marginalized by his employees, some of whom are female and don’t respect him. He customizes a version of his virtual reality product. By sequencing the covertly acquired DNA of his colleagues, he can turn them into characters in the game, where he can live out his adolescent fantasies of commanding a Star Trek-like vessel, complete with superpowers. But those replicated individuals have consciousness, and feel themselves to be trapped by an “asshole God.” The CTO can turn them into monsters. He can kill them over and over again. He can make their skin cover their faces so that they cannot breathe but also do not die. They ultimately become aware of their condition, and manage to escape.

In “Hang the DJ,” the consciousness of those trapped is only partial. Two people meet on a date within a system that dictates an arbitrary time limit to all relationships. They’re unsatisfied with all others but forbidden to remain together. It turns out by the episode’s end, however, that the real challenge was to realize that they must rebel against the system: that is the test of true love. Upon escape the couple beam into a room containing 999 other versions of themselves. Their love was simply a playtest inside a dating app, figuring out what percentage of simulated relationships between two randos in a bar will result in a rebellion, meaning compatibility.

If feeling real is not the same as being real, then what is the difference between being and feeling? Again and again, Black Mirror concludes that the difference lies in agency. In “Black Museum,” a curator named Rolo Haynes presents several “exhibits” from the Black Mirror universe, telling their stories to a young visitor. The curator was in his former career a “med-tech” innovator. One of his clients was Jack, whose wife Carrie was in a persistent vegetative state. In order to let her hug her son once again, Haynes offers to implant her consciousness into her husband’s. She can experience his senses and watch the world from the driver’s seat of his mind, without being able to drive.