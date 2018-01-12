At the simplest level, Trump’s insulting words are going to antagonize many nations. The Haitian government has already made its displeasure known:

I just talked to Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Paul Altidor who said he and the Haitian government “vehemently condemn” President Trump’s comments which they believe are “based on stereotypes.” “Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

Insulting other countries is a natural outgrowth of Trump’s unilateralist approach to foreign policy. He considers international relations to be a dominance game in which other countries are trying to exploit the U.S., and thus has little interest in earning the good opinion of mankind. Rather, he seems to believe that flexing power—whether by declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel or threatening nuclear war against North Korea—is the only way to earn respect.

Trump sees the immigration system itself as part of a conspiracy to hurt the U.S. “They give us their worst people, they put them in a bin,” Trump said in December, describing the visa lottery program. “But in his hand when he’s picking them is really the worst of the worst.”

Foreign policy in America, a white settler nation built on ethnic cleansing and slavery, has often been inflected with racism. As historian Matt Karp has demonstrated, slave owners played an outsized role in antebellum America, working hard to protect slavery not just in the South but also in Brazil, Cuba, and the Republic of Texas. The imperialist turn in American foreign policy begun during the Spanish-American War of 1898 was shaped in no small part by Social Darwinist ideas about the need to assert Anglo-Saxon superiority.

The rise of anti-imperialism in the twentieth century forced the U.S. to confront its own racism. This was especially true during the Cold War, when the Soviet Union was quick to point out the hypocrisy of America claiming to be a democracy while treating African-Americans as second-class citizens.