The Journal reported in December that Strzok meant to convey that Clinton’s probable victory didn’t mean that the FBI should underemphasize an investigation that could uncover evidence of collusion between Trump’s associates and Moscow. But Republicans in Congress and conservative media outlets have seen the comment in a different light, however, and questioned whether the text is evidence of bias against Trump and his associates in the Russia investigation’s early stages. Speaking with Journal reporters yesterday, Trump took those concerns even further.

“And what went on with the FBI, where a man is tweeting to his lover that if she loses, we’ll essentially go back to the—we’ll go to the insurance policy, which is—if they lose, we’ll go to phase two, and we’ll get this guy out of office,” he told reporters. “I mean, this is the FBI we’re talking about. I think that is—that is treason. See, that’s treason right there.” When a Journal reporter tried to interject, Trump underscored the point again. “By the way, that’s a treasonous act,” the president insisted. “What he tweeted to his lover is a treasonous act.”

There is no legal or constitutional basis to support Trump’s allegation. Neither Strzok nor Page levied war against the United States, and did not give aid and comfort to any of the country’s enemies, in any sense of the phrase. Trump’s allegations prompted a swift reaction from the agents’ legal teams: Strzok’s counsel called the president’s remarks “beyond reckless,” while Page’s lawyer told the Journal that the accusation is “as shocking as it is baseless.”

Formal charges of treason have been exceptionally rare in American history, with only 30 prosecutions for it since the Constitution’s enactment in 1789. Federal prosecutors have only indicted a single person for treason since the 1950s. The Lincoln and Johnson administrations decided against mass trials of former Confederate leaders after the Civil War. But the scarcity is also partly by design: The Constitution places unique constraints on convictions for treason by requiring either two witnesses to the act in question or a full confession by the defendant in open court.

Why did the Founders take such a cautious approach to such a serious crime? They certainly had no shortage of personal experience with those who betrayed the United States. Many of them had known Benedict Arnold, the infamous Continental Army general who tried to hand over West Point to British forces during the war for independence. But those concerns came second to their fear that a looser definition of treason would be corrosive for the young republic.