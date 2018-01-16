As women became more involved in politics, Klan leaders folded its racism into issues they thought women would be interested in.

Gordon does not claim that the second Klan got rid of its racism. Rather, in the 1920s it broadened its racism to include other groups it deemed “un-American,” and adapted it to the particular historical moment. As women became more involved in politics—as many as one in six Klan members were women—Klan leaders folded its racism into issues they thought women would be interested in. Many women believed the group’s false allegations that Catholic priests were secretly treating nuns as sex slaves. Others saw the decade’s new “flapper” woman, dancing in jazz halls and flirting with men—black men especially—as tantamount to prostitution.

Moreover, the group infused a broader women’s campaign with racism: birth control. Conservative women and men alike were unmoved by the notion that legalizing contraception would help women achieve greater control over their lives. The Klan argued instead that legalizing birth control could be used to prevent “the enormous birth rate of the Negro population,” as one Klan campaign put it. Gordon does not credit the Klan with the legalization of contraception, but she does show how they enlarged its appeal by adding a racist argument in its favor, one that many privately agreed with even if few were so bold to admit publicly. More to the point, she deftly illustrates how racism seeped into a seemingly unrelated political issue, then became institutionalized.

If The Second Coming of the KKK is mainly a story of how the Klan rebranded itself to the public, then Harcourt’s Ku Klux Kulture is its opposite: a story of how the public responded to the Klan. It’s a superb piece of scholarship, and not least because it forces us to rethink how the Klan became so popular. Harcourt’s central claim is that the group’s appeal resulted not only from its own makeover, but from the sheer level of attention it was able to attract. Tabloids covered the group incessantly; pulp novelists made hooded Klansmen central characters in works of fiction; newspapers reported on its youth basketball and baseball teams. Its leader Hiram Evans appeared on the cover of Time. Even when the Klan was condemned, which was often, Harcourt argues that the public was forced to debate the group’s merits. More often than not, many found themselves denouncing the group while awkwardly defending its values. In the process, the Klan’s particular brand of racism became “sanitized and normalized.”

KU KLUX KULTURE: AMERICA AND THE KLAN IN THE 1920S by Felix Harcourt University of Chicago Press, 272pp., $45.00

Harcourt, a professor of history at Austin College, is particularly good at showing how anti-Klan cultural productions helped legitimatize the Klan’s views. In 1924, Eugene O’Neill wrote a play about an interracial couple titled All God’s Chillun Got Wings, which in part attacked the Klan’s racism. It depicted a successful black lawyer married to an insecure white woman who, jealous of her husband’s success, slowly goes insane. The Klan drew attention to the play by publishing articles that denounced it as “nauseating and disgusting.” The Long Island Klan threatened to bomb a theater about to stage it. National media coverage spread rapidly, and in no time it was clear that many Americans actually shared the Klan’s disgust. A Princeton professor, the Salvation Army, Klan members—all found themselves denouncing the play’s racial politics. (Meanwhile, O’Neill got some satisfaction from it all. He mailed back a death threat with a personal note on the letter: “Go fuck yourself.”)

O’Neill was high-brow, but more influential were the stories sold and consumed in middle-brow, mass culture. In 1923, the pulp magazine Black Mask boosted its sales with an entire series about the Klan. Yet none of the stories condemned the group, and most merely used them to add a “touch of spice,” as one writer put it. The emerging film industry of the 1920s also used the Klan for entertainment value. Take the forgotten film The Face at Your Window (1920), partly financed by the government. The film’s chief villain was a Bolshevik labor organizer who tried to get factory workers to go on strike. Tensions were soothed only after the American Legion, a veteran’s group, was called in to broker a deal. It was a neat celebration of military service and capitalism, both working together to defeat “foreign” socialism. But here was the thing: the American Legion appeared in uniforms strikingly similar to Klan regalia. The Klan had no part in making the film, but it quickly staged screenings across the country, writing that it was “of wonderful value to us.” The Klan and the broader culture were gleefully feeding off of each other.