The Cranberries album No Need To Argue was one of the few CDs I owned as a kid, along with the debut by Catatonia, another rock band led by a cool girl with a strong accent (my beloved The Best of Boney M. was on tape). I wore No Need to Argue out in my Sony Discman on long car rides, drowning out my family and gazing out at gray English skies through a Volvo backseat window. I was too young to understand alternative music or counterculture, but was just old enough to enjoy melancholy for its own sake. I wanted to ignore my family, not think up odes to them.

But mothers and fathers and children were a continual theme for Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries who died on Monday at the age of 46. There’s a line in “Ode to My Family” that goes, “My father, my father / He liked me, oh, he liked me / Does anyone care?” In “I Can’t Be With You,” she sang, “I wanted to be the mother of your child.” In “Dreaming My Dreams”: “Into my faith, you and your baby.” The Cranberries’ songs were so powerfully sad that O’Riordan’s mommy-schtick seemed counterintuitive. What’s all this talk of families doing in between the rip and the roar of “Zombie,” the band’s breakout hit and one of the great protest songs of the 1990s?

Describing The Cranberries remains a challenge today, 26 years after the release of their first single “Dreams.” We all remember them, but they are so tinged by the dim atmosphere of nostalgia that it’s hard to make them out through the fog of our past selves. Still, something of their continued appeal lies in that juxtaposition between the soft and the hard, which was sonically mirrored in the contrasts of O’Riordan’s voice, both gentle as cashmere and sharp as a razor. What I can see now, which I couldn’t then, is that The Cranberries are a band of contrasts.



The genius of “Zombie” is both musical and lyrical. The song is about the 1993 IRA bombings in Warrington, England, that killed two very young boys. The lyrics, however, do not focus on the boys themselves or the bombers. In 1995 O’Riordan told Vox magazine that she had seen one of the mothers on TV, and “felt so sad for her, that she’d carried him for nine months, been through all the morning sickness, the whole thing, and some ... prick, some airhead who thought he was making a point, did that.”

