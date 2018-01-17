Last week, Facebook rolled out the biggest change to its News Feed in years. Content from publishers and brands—which have spent the last decade obsessing over even minor changes to the News Feed’s algorithm—is out. Posts shared by friends and family, the foundation of Facebook’s initial village square appeal, are back in. Coming in response to heightened scrutiny for its role in promoting fake news during the 2016 election, these changes mark not only a shift in focus for Facebook, but also a retreat from its ambitions to become one of the primary arbiters of America’s information ecosystem.

On the whole, disentangling Facebook from the news business is a good thing, for media organizations and for readers, and, by extension, for a democracy predicated on an informed voting public. The ultimate goal of the changes, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is to ensure that “time on the site was well spent.” The company that once believed it could change the world—in a good way, not the Donald Trump-becoming-president way—is now apparently more concerned with simply making its users feel good. But this does not mean Facebook has returned to being the warm and fuzzy Facebook of old. The changes are mostly cosmetic, part of a nervous PR campaign in anticipation of expected regulatory challenges and political battles.



Smart publishers had already begun to distance themselves from Facebook, adjusting to a world in which the social network wasn’t the biggest driver of traffic. Facebook was turning the screws, making paid advertising a necessity for publishers to have posts seen by readers. (Zuckerberg did not alter the company’s advertising policies, meaning that publishers with the resources can still pay to play, if they wish.) And even before then, it was clear that Facebook was not a reliable partner. It is fond of 180 degree turns, as any publisher that pivoted to video or adopted Upworthy-style headlines will testify.



The new focus on positive interactions can be read as an acknowledgment that, having moved fast and broken things, Facebook is uncomfortable with the chaos it helped create. Its failure to act on the 2016 disinformation campaign, in particular, looms large in its decision to scale back its dissemination of hard news. Facebook became the most important content delivery system in the world in a very short period of time, but it never took its responsibilities all that seriously. And when the company tried its hand at editorial work, it was a disaster—its small editorial shop was shut down amid reports that it suppressed conservative news.

