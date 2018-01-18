“General interest” for The Awl has never meant a dilution of interest, or a limp embrace of all things equally. Its best writers flung their arms around whatever they cared about, and choked it to death. As several editors have explained to me in the past few days, there has never been an Awl rubric, beyond the “Be Less Stupid” strapline. The target audience for The Awl and the Hairpin has always just been smart, engaged people looking for articles that were really about something. There was so much content on The Awl, and no fluff. Its writers have always been allowed to pursue rabbits down rabbitholes, with newsiness sidelined in favor of passion, eccentricity, and humor.

Killingsworth came to The Awl from The New Yorker, and told me that she couldn’t have imagined working anywhere other than The Awl because it “embodied the ideal of a generalist publication.” In some ways The Awl and The New Yorker are spiritually similar places, she observed, because each follows the same principle: “Just apply a good writer to any subject and you will probably get something good if they are actually enthusiastic about it.” The difference is that The Awl’s subjects were often general in the extreme: toasters, bay leaves, comics.

Tom Scocca’s deranged Weather Reviews embodied this principle best. In each post, Scocca described the weather from the previous day and rated it out of five stars. It’s a concept pushed past the point of functioning, a format emptied of all meaning. “It’s today’s review of yesterday’s weather,” Killingsworth said. “It’s deliberately obtuse and staunchly the opposite of weather prediction.” And it’s beautiful. Scocca wrote an unimaginable number of these posts. Let’s navigate to this day in New York City, three years ago, when The Awl was something I thought we’d never lose. The gray sky got one star. “Mist gnawed on the tops of buildings, devoured the river, chewed its way up 70th Street. Nothing would be done outside if there was a way not to do it,” Scocca wrote. “Even with rain boots on, it was worth finding the less flooded parts of the rain-dotted crosswalks.”

Unlike The New Yorker, The Awl was not a massive legacy title owned by Condé Nast. It was independent, intransigently against outside investment, and came into being in a weird golden age of cash-for-blogs. As its publisher Michael Macher told me, the years 2009 to 2013 were a time when “small ad networks that were focused on servicing smaller publishers” flourished. These were years when young writers with popular blogs were getting really good at what they did, and making entrepreneurial moves. There were big advertising deals to be had, and those little ad networks could “work with ad agencies and brands that typically these smaller independent publishers would never be able to access.”

That time is over. Some of the sites founded in those years turned into behemoths. Gawker, of course, though it died in a freak episode of billionaire revenge, rather than by the hand of the market. Vox and Vice medias, for sure. Macher explained that, with the advent of programmatic technology, which segments populations and targets them with tailored ads, the winners of that early round of innovation have consolidated power. “They have VC funding. The ones that succeeded and that were able to grow got even more VC funding.”