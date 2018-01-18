Barack Obama has a Donald Trump dilemma.

The former president generally laid low during Donald Trump’s first year in the White House. He issued statements on policy issues, campaigned for Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia, and recorded a robocall for Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Mostly, though, Obama counseled Democrats behind the scenes.



“But with the midterms approaching,” Politico reported on Thursday, “people close to him say he’ll shift into higher gear: campaigning, focusing his endorsements on down-ballot candidates, and headlining fundraisers. He’ll activate his 15,000-member campaign alumni association for causes and candidates he supports — including the 40 who are running for office themselves. He’s already strategizing behind the scenes with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and Eric Holder, who’s chairing his redistricting effort.”

“Throughout,” Politico added, “Obama is determined not to become the foil that he can see President Donald Trump clearly wants, and resist being the face of the Resistance for his own party.” The former president is expected to wait until this fall to resume campaigning, and continue to avoid speaking his successor’s name in public, “barring a major national crisis that he’d set as his standard for going directly Trump, aware that he can only cross that barrier once for it to have real meaning.” Obama feels “vindicated” that his absence last year allowed a new generation of Democrats to raise their profile.