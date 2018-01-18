When abuse cases linked to homeschooling do make the news, reform efforts typically stall shortly thereafter. After the body of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas was discovered in her mother’s freezer in Florida, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department and Manatee County School Board sent draft legislation to Rep. Greg Steube, the family’s Republican state representative. That language would have required a semesterly check-in visit from a local public school teacher, an attempt to address the fact that Thomas’s mother had avoided filing a required annual progress report by falsely telling state officials that the girl no longer lived in the state. Steube never introduced the legislation—partly in response to pressure from local homeschooling advocates, who insisted that Thomas’s case did not necessitate further oversight.

CRHE’s database lists 138 confirmed abuse-related fatalities in homeschooling families from 1986 to the present. But homeschooling remains loosely regulated. The cases “oftentimes create a short-term effort to increase regulation in the state where it happens, but rarely does this result in increased regulation because of the influence of home-school advocacy groups,” Rob Kunzman, director of the International Center for Home Education Research at Indiana University, told The Associated Press in 2015.

Mike Smith, the president of the Homeschool Legal Defense Association, told me that his organization is “satisfied” with California law. “People that want to homeschool have to file an affidavit every year. In that affidavit, they have to indicate they’re going to provide instruction in the courses that are commonly taught in public schools—they’ll teach in English in the daytime, etcetera,” he said. “So that, in our opinion, is sufficient to protect the state’s interest to protect education. Especially in light of the fact that homeschoolers do so well on standardized achievement tests.”

As evidence of its standardized achievement test claim, HSLDA furnished me with two articles: a 1998 survey of the scholastic and demographic characteristics of homeschoolers, published in Education Policy Analysis Archives, and a 2017 Journal of School Choice article by Brian Ray, the founder of the National Home Education Research Institute. Ray concluded that 11 of 14 available peer-reviewed studies revealed that homeschooling had “a definite positive effect” on academic outcomes, and the EPAA survey found that a group of 20,760 homeschoolers reported “exceptionally high” results on Iowa Tests of Basic Skills (ITBS) or the Tests of Achievement and Proficiency (TAP).

However, the EPAA survey only examined one group of homeschoolers that voluntarily agreed to take standardized tests. In any case, 20-year-old data tells us little about the contemporary state of homeschooling. Ray’s review may be sound, but there is evidence that he himself may not be a reliable source. According to NHERI’s most recent form 990, Ray is its only paid employee. Also, its output is universally favorable to homeschooling. Under a heading called “About Homeschooling,” its website lists HSLDA and other conservative, pro-homeschooling sources like The Old Schoolhouse, Homeschooling Today, and The Teaching Home. Even so, the Ray piece provided by HSLDA recommends that “existing literature be enhanced by well-controlled non-experimental designs to examine adults who were homeschooled.” That’s impossible as long as most American homeschoolers aren’t required to take standardized tests or otherwise furnish consistent proof of academic progress.

It’s similarly difficult to address abuse within the homeschooling movement, but HSLDA dismissed concerns. Smith said, “In my history of doing this in California for 30 years, I’ve never heard anything like this—just because this family was a homeschooled family doesn’t mean that all the other families in California who are legally filing their private school affidavit, being responsible for teaching their children, should have to be regulated because of this.”

McCracken, meanwhile, says her organization has confirmed 25 cases of child abuse connected to homeschooling families in California since 1996. That figure includes 12 fatalities and several incidents of imprisonment and torture, similar to the Turpin case. There could be more: McCracken says she has a database of hundreds of cases nationally that she is still working to confirm.

Though it’s too early to tell if the Turpin case will inspire another round of reform efforts, there may be some support for it at the state level. “We are sickened by this tragedy and relieved the children are now safe and authorities are investigating,” the California Department of Education said in a statement. “Private schools are required to register with the state to record their students’ exemption from compulsory attendance at public schools. Under current California law, the CDE does not approve, monitor, inspect, or oversee private schools, but we will gladly work to make changes in the law that would prevent this type of tragedy from occurring in the future.”

State Senator Richard Roth, who represents the family’s district in the state legislature, told me that it’s “premature” to discuss specific solutions until further details about the case emerge, and says he wants to be sure that existing laws were followed before considering reform measures. “You know, one of the things that public schools do is they put eyeballs on children,” he added. “Teachers and principals and teachers aides are able to determine whether or not there is an issue that needs further investigation. We don’t have that in the homeschool setting.”

No law will entirely prevent abuse. But laws can reduce harm. When lawmakers assemble the facts—about the Turpins, about the law—they must confront what those facts reveal. The Turpin parents are not the first criminals of their kind. The government should at least try to make them the last.