Listening to them, I understood why I felt so furious. It was not because of who Aziz Ansari was but what he represented. He had effectively become the public face of young brown people, the only brown actor honestly rendering how our people lived, what we talked about with our parents, what brought us pain in our quiet moments, what brought us joy. We were not reluctant fundamentalists or 7/11 owners. We were complex human beings who could be as funny and nuanced as the next person, and Ansari in many ways was our voice. When he allegedly did what he did to that woman, it felt like a personal betrayal. That’s why I was so angry, and blaming anyone would not ameliorate that anger but simply inflame it.

I am a young brown man who identifies as a feminist. For my entire youth, I sought in vain to find South Asian role models I could emulate. The men I knew were uncles who had come from places like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and, like Aziz Ansari’s parents, from India. They were tough but insecure men, emotionally stunted, men who had been beaten down by Western society but had persevered out of duty. Perhaps deep inside themselves they dreamt of other lives where they could have fulfilled their dreams instead of toiling so their children could go to college. They were hurting inside, all those thwarted ambitions turning into frustrations and frustrations turning into anger. Though they loved us, they could not fully show us a way to live, certainly not in the Western societies into which we were born.

Like many young brown men, I had to navigate the minefields of dating and sexuality by myself, holding up the nuances of my South Asian culture and the reality of Western culture in my head, attempting to figure out how to speak to women, how to understand them, how to express my emotions. In fact, I do not know of a single young brown person who could openly talk about sex with their parents. Some parents encouraged anachronistic sexual behavior like arranged marriage, if only to save their children from having to endure the complicated emotions of modern romance. Some kids were even pulled out of their sex-ed classes in school, and sex-ed itself was hopelessly myopic because it taught physiology and biology without teaching psychology and emotional intelligence. The taboo against talking about sex at home was so strong that parents pretended like it did not exist, or that it was unholy, or that it was impermissible before marriage. A generational, cultural, and religious chasm separated the parents from the sons and no bridge could narrow this divide.

Almost every young brown man I know has a kind of PTSD-hangover from childhood. We are unlearning habits we internalized from a young age and trying to define what it means to not just be a man but a brown man. Of course, patriarchy and sexism are not the domain of any one culture or religion. Patriarchy crosses racial, ethnic, religious, and class lines, and men of every hue have either contributed to it or benefitted from it. But young brown men, growing up in a world of terrorists and suicide bombers, in a world where Apu was a prominent character in the most famous television show in history, in a world where racist stereotypes continued to persist about our sexuality and masculinity, were left without humane and gentle role models on which to pattern our behavior. The sons became the fathers, and the cycle of hurt and misogyny repeated itself well into adulthood.

Aziz Ansari’s arrival at the pinnacle of American entertainment exploded so many myths of brown men that he virtually became a symbol overnight, even if his entire act was predicated on being non-threatening, dorky, and funny. To many eyes, Ansari was the first of his generation to elevate and ennoble brown men by presenting himself as a thoughtful, intelligent human being. I felt betrayed by his actions because he of all people should have known about the changing norms around consent, the power dynamics in relationships, and the line between hesitation and coercion. He would have seen the uncles in his family, the boys at school, and the entrenched misogyny that stretches from South Carolina to Tamil Nadu. If he genuinely did not know that the woman in his apartment did not want to sleep with him, then his act was a fraud. What’s far more likely is that he knew exactly how she was feeling—and it does not take a mind-reader to understand a woman’s body language—but persisted anyways because he felt entitled to her body. As one woman of color texted me: “We teach our girls how to say ‘no’ and ‘stop’ but don’t teach our boys the gravity of those two words.”