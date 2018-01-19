Donald Trump has a crippling fear of sharks.

Thanks to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, we at last know the president’s kryptonite: sharks. Trump hates sharks, according to a 2011 In Touch interview with Daniels. The Guardian has the summary:

According to Clifford, Trump invited her to his hotel room at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006. When she arrived there, she said, he was wearing “pajama pants” and watching the Discovery Channel’s yearly Shark Week on television. “The strangest thing about that night – this was the best thing ever,” Clifford said, describing the businessman’s fasciation with a special about a shipwreck. “It was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. “He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.”

In fact, before he decided to run for president, he almost played the president in Syfy’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Perhaps instead of pretend-killing a shark, Trump, a climate change denier, became president so he could actually kill sharks by allowing the oceans to boil. But the sharks aren’t going anywhere, as Trump himself once admitted:

Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks - and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

Sharks are magnificent beasts that frankly deserve more than one week a year dedicated to them. That Trump fears them so much should only increase their reputation. At the very least, this has the makings of a solid premise for a new Sharknado movie where the sharks save America.