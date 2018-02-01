The greatest difference between then and now—and it could turn out to be crucial—is the nature of the Republican Party. This pertains not only to the specific question of impeachment, but also to the broader question of the state of our politics. Since the mid-1970s, when Nixon’s effective impeachment occurred, the Republican Party has moved considerably to the right. Its moderate wing that made bipartisan deals barely exists anymore. The critical move to impeach and remove Nixon could proceed from the center; now there is virtually no center.

The reasons the Republican Party moved to the right could make up a book (and in fact there are some about this subject). Redistricting as well as some social trends made moderate members more vulnerable to primary challenges. Money flooded into campaigns, particularly from such ideological groups on the right as the Koch brothers. Evangelicals became involved in politics in a way that they weren’t in 1974. And compromise is no longer widely accepted, especially by the far right, as a governing principle. The Republicans were challenged first by the Moral Majority, then the Tea Party, more recently the Freedom Caucus. None of these groups have had control over the party, but they made it increasingly difficult for its members to compromise. In fact, in recent years “compromise” has become a dirty word.

There’s a journalistic tic to be “even-handed” about polarization in this country, to engage in “both-sidesism.” But the plain fact is that the Democrats haven’t self-radicalized to the extent that the Republicans have; the Democratic struggle between left and center has leaned more toward the left, but it’s essentially still unresolved. There’s no clearer example of the profound change in the Republicans’ behavior than when their presidents faced an existential crisis then and now. In 1974, the Republicans didn’t engage in hijinks designed to wreck any congressional inquiry into Watergate. Scenes that were unremarkable in 1974 of House Judiciary Committee Democrats and Republicans working together to fashion an Article of Impeachment are inconceivable now. The most rightward Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee then—the two or three who continued to maintain Nixon’s innocence—were rendered irrelevant, while their descendants are throwing bombs. Moderate Republicans took some time to come around then; they had to appear to be reluctant no matter what they thought, but they did so. And there were enough of them to make the difference.

A starkly different approach to impeachment was the highly partisan attempt in 1998 led by then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich to impeach Bill Clinton. The ostensible ground was that Clinton, under oath, had lied to a grand jury about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinski. Perish the thought, insisted Gingrich and his Republican colleagues, that this was about sex—but it was about sex, dressed up as an offense against the Constitution. Clinton was guilty as all get-out of sexual recklessness: He even made himself a security risk, subject to blackmail. But this wasn’t enough to remove him from office. The majority of the country wasn’t on board with this radical act, and even punished the Republicans in the 1998 election by costing them five seats in the House. The Republican caucus, many of whom were already disturbed by Gingrich’s practices, forced him to surrender his leadership position, and so he left the House.

In the end, Clinton was impeached by the House but the Senate fell short of the two-thirds vote to remove him from office. The process that, 25 years earlier, had fulfilled Madison’s vision of a government that could control itself, had become a partisan weapon. The impeachment of Bill Clinton was a long, distracting ordeal, and its partisan basis offers an example of why it should be extremely difficult to remove a duly elected president from office. I spoke not long ago with former Vice President Walter Mondale, a Minnesota liberal as upset as anyone about the Trump presidency, who said to me, “There should be a heavy burden on whoever wants to delegitimize an election.” He was opposed, he said, to the concept of making impeachment easier. “I’ve told people not to go there,” Mondale said. “It could be very destructive.”

Many of those who are frustrated by the difficulty of removing Trump from the presidency via impeachment have turned to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the Constitution as a possible vehicle for achieving their goal. It was passed by Congress and ratified by the states in 1965, following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, which left the new president, Lyndon Johnson, whose health we learned later was precarious, without a vice president until the next election. The amendment deals with one contingency the Founders had overlooked: What to do in the case of a physically incapacitated president. Though it wasn’t designed for the current situation of a president whose mental capacities are being questioned by his critics—though some Republicans on Capitol Hill, particularly in the Senate, have also privately discussed the issue—numerous people have looked to it for an alternative way to oust Trump, on the grounds that he’s not mentally or temperamentally capable of holding the office of president.

They cite the mounting evidence of Trump’s inattention to what’s happening around him, his poor memory and decreased vocabulary, as signs that he isn’t mentally equipped to do the job. Yes, Trump volunteered for a cognitive test in his recent physical examination, and was said to have done well on it, but it was one with a very low bar. Besides that, it’s gradually becoming understood that the Twenty-Fifth Amendment requires an objective standard, an unquestioned debilitating illness such as the stroke that disabled Woodrow Wilson. Earlier this year, Jay Berman, a Washington attorney who was an aide to Democratic Senator Birch Bayh when the Senate Judiciary Committee drafted the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, said in a television interview that it wouldn’t apply to perceived mental limitations or a president’s capability of governing, and therefore it wouldn’t apply to Trump’s real or perceived condition. Berman said, “There’s a difference between unable and unfit.” He added, “Donald Trump was duly elected to do the things he’s doing now.”

Oddly, the amendment relies on the vice president to begin the procedure—practically speaking the last person who should initiate a process to remove the president from office. The amendment also provided an alternative of a special committee established by the Congress to decide the president’s ability to function, but it’s hard to see how such a move could be free from the taint of a putsch. Like impeachment, the Twenty-Fifth Amendment should be extremely difficult to implement, unless we want to be like unstable countries that change leaders according to the national mood. Berman is correct that Trump was elected to do essentially what he’s doing. Questions about his mental health were also aired: people wrote during the presidential campaign that he suffered from a narcissistic personality disorder, far more serious than the self-regard of your average politician.

Richard Nixon presented us with a real constitutional crisis—the question of whether a president can be held accountable by the other branches of government. Watergate was much more serious than the cops-and-robbers version of the movies. In various ways Nixon defied presidential accountability and abused the power of his office. He violated the constitutional requirement that he “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” On the basis of what I learned from sitting through the House Judiciary Committee’s discussions of what constitutes an impeachable offense, I believe that Donald Trump has committed a number of impeachable offenses and that the country is in danger of plunging into another constitutional crisis.

It’s important to keep in mind that an impeachable offense isn’t necessarily a crime, though a crime can also be an impeachable offense. Furthermore, the precedent is that a one-off event (short of murder or something about as heinous) isn’t necessarily an impeachable offense; remember that the House Judiciary Committee looked for a “pattern or practice” of some sort of unconstitutional behavior.

For example, the evidence that Trump has obstructed justice in both senses—criminal and impeachable—is quite strong. To prove it’s a crime one must also prove intent; it would seem fairly evident that Trump’s serial attempts to stop or interfere with the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election, and into whether there was collusion or a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, demonstrate an intent. He’s apparently attempted to obstruct justice through a series of actions, including the firing of James Comey. He has abused power by pressing the Justice Department to take action against his previous election opponent and against law enforcement personnel he reportedly wants fired, including FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who stepped down under pressure this week, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Moreover, under the House Judiciary Committee’s broadened definition of an impeachable offense that holds a president accountable for the actions of his subordinates, even if his hand isn’t found in any single act, Trump could possibly be held accountable for the multitudinous contacts between his aides and allies and Russians close to the Kremlin. Much of this depends, of course, on what special counsel Robert Mueller finds.

Further, though every president lies at some point, the sheer volume of Trump’s lies—according to The Washington Post he committed roughly 2,000 false or misleading statements in his first year—put him beyond accountability to the citizens; at some point a difference of degree becomes a substantive difference. A convincing argument can also be made that, through his failure to separate himself completely from his family’s businesses, Trump could be impeached for accepting foreign emoluments, specifically barred by the Constitution, and for violating ethics laws. Some would add other offenses to this list, others wouldn’t go as far.

But if there are grounds for removing Trump from office, at this time this country isn’t near enough to a consensus for it to happen. On the right, while there are signs that Trump’s famous base is eroding, it’s still strong enough to protect him from removal from office. On the left, Democrats are actually split because many liberals have adopted the view that it’s too horrifying to contemplate Mike Pence succeeding Trump, a bizarre view since Pence’s more troglodyte social views aren’t going to have enough support in the Congress to prevail, and, to get to the heart of the matter, Pence isn’t crazy. It’s not that such a consensus formed as the House Judiciary Committee proceeded on the matter of impeaching Richard Nixon, but that Nixon and his party didn’t resort to all kinds of tactics to fight such a proceeding. In other words, there developed a bipartisan consensus that the impeachment process itself was legitimate.

It’s possible that the critical lack of consensus now could change with some extremely damning discovery, or with Mueller’s report. If, as many assume, the Democrats sweep the House this coming November, they could be in a position to impeach Trump—if the party leadership so desires (a matter they don’t want to talk about now). But barring highly damning news or events, there’s unlikely to be the required sixty-seven votes in the Senate to convict Trump and thus remove him from office.

It turns out that, under the political conditions we currently find ourselves in, the American system of government does not have the means to remove an unfit president from office. Just as in the days of Nixon, there will be some House Democrats who will want to impeach the president no matter what—in fact, there already are. But unless a wider consensus forms they risk deep division within their own party, as well as a chasm between the parties even more cavernous than it is now. The hard truth is that if there’s no congressional remedy for having elected someone unfit to serve, the process for protecting the country from such a person inhabiting the Oval Office has to begin somewhere else. In the short term, we have to educate the populace, starting with ourselves, to not indulge in the kinds of attitudes that allowed a person like Trump to win in the first place: that elections don’t matter, or that the major party candidates aren’t ideologically pure enough or sufficiently likeable to cast a vote for. (My own view is that the parties’ nominating systems need an overhaul, but that’s another matter.) In the future, we have to create the political conditions by which the government can govern itself. Meanwhile, all we can do is to try to survive Donald Trump’s presidency.