These machinations weren’t simply a matter of horse-trading, but reflect the fundamental nature of the Democrats as a heterogeneous party held together by a belief in government. In trying to balance the interests of Dreamers with those of CHIP recipients, Schumer wasn’t betraying the Democratic base or its activist base, but rather was taking into account that he serves a coalition of disparate groups. The millions of low-income families that rely on CHIP are as much a part of the Democratic base as activists who are pushing, rightly, for a law to protect Dreamers.

The Democratic base is much more diverse than that of the Republicans. According to a 2015 Pew poll, Republicans are strongly supported by Mormons, white evangelical Protestants, white Southerners, white men without college education, white people in general, and those between the ages of 69 and 86. These groups overlap significantly; Mormons are overwhelmingly white, for instance, and southern whites are often evangelical Protestants. By contrast, the core Democratic groups include blacks, Asians, religiously unaffiliated, post-graduate women, Jews, Hispanics, and millennials. These groups overlap less, and often have very different social and economic profiles; for example, black Americans have a high rate of church membership, while millennials don’t.



In short, the Republicans are the party of white conservatives, a very large and cohesive group. The Democrats are the party of many smaller groups that are opposed, for different reasons, to the politics of white conservatives.

The fundamental demographic differences between the two parties means that it is much harder, for better or worse, for the Democrats to follow the dictates of an ideologically militant wing. While a group like the Tea Party can remake the Republican Party, forcing it to acts of folly like the 2013 shutdown, Democratic activists will always be just one part of the Democratic coalition. (Some journalists conflate the Democratic base with the resistance—or, even less accurately, with Bernie Sanders supporters. “Democrats in Split-Screen: The Base Wants It All. The Party Wants to Win,” The New York Times wrote last June, referring to Sanders supporters, at best a minority faction, as “the base.”)

If the Democrats are heterogeneous, they are held together by a few core beliefs, one of which is a faith in government policies to improve people’s lives. This is why the Democrats have trouble getting what they want out of a government shutdown. An anti-government figure like Texas Senator Ted Cruz can pursue a shutdown with glee, as he did in 2013. Someone like Schumer, who wants the system to work, will always be reluctant to use a shutdown as a negotiating tactic.