Conservatives who are working to undo Obama-era Wall Street reforms do have one regulation they’d like to keep in place: high capital requirements for financial institutions, so that big banks can pay for their own losses if they run into trouble instead of needing a government bailout. The House Republicans’ Financial CHOICE Act follows this model, gutting scores of rules created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law in favor of a simple capital buffer.

That legislation, which passed the House along party lines but is not expected to pass the Senate, would be a disaster: Its buffer is too low, and there’s no mechanism to enforce it. But conservatives have been interested for years in regulating capital. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown carried bipartisan legislation through two Congresses calling for higher capital requirements. Conservative economists, central bankers and academics all share this view.

But Randal Quarles, the most important regulatory official at the Federal Reserve, announced last week that reducing capital requirements is a top priority—and Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell supports the idea. So Donald Trump’s two biggest appointments to the central bank not only agree on dismantling the relatively more stringent regulatory apparatus in place since the Great Recession, but are taking the one policy conservatives have long supported in financial regulation and targeting it for degradation.

Capital refers to how much money a bank can borrow to fund its operations. The simplest measure of capital, known as leverage, looks only at how much equity banks carry compared to total assets like loans. According to a September 2016 FDIC report, the average big bank had a leverage ratio of 5.6 percent, meaning it had $5.60 in capital for every $100 it lent out. Another measure of capital known as the Tier 1 ratio is risk-weighted, meaning that the assets are counted differently according to the risk they hold. This can prove disastrous if the “low-risk” assets are actually dangerous—as mortgage-backed securities were considered to be during the housing bubble.