The fact is that, contra Williamson, not every migrant is going to make $25 an hour when they reach the big city. And while moving could bring in income, it can also sever a person’s access to vital family networks. “The poorer you are the more you depend on a safety net that is more likely to be made up of your relatives and friends, family, community than of whatever the official safety net is,” Tickamyer continued. “So if you are poor, sporadically employed or unemployed with kids, who provides the child care? Who helps out when you run out of money to purchase groceries or need an emergency car repair or whatever? It’s going to be the people who you are connected to in your community and in your family.”

“I think we’re expecting them to have a lot of wherewithal to even know how to do that,” Franklin added. “You’re safest if you stay put. That’s where your family networks are. If you have children and you’re married, the only person who’s going to be available to help you take care of your kids is family.”



Take the whole family with you, the Gillespies of the world might counter. But history shows that is not enough. The rural poor have always moved for work—from the Dust Bowl to California during the Great Depression, and from central Appalachia to the factories of Chicago after World War II. During the Great Migration, black Americans fled the South for the economic and social opportunities that Jim Crow prohibited. While the parallels are hardly exact, the endurance of the racial wealth gap and the growth of income inequality undermine the premise that moving reliably solves a community’s poverty.

Some towns may indeed disappear no matter what policies are implemented, Johnson allowed. “In some of the rural counties on the Great Plains, there were 20,000 people at the turn of the twentieth century, and now there’s 5,000. I’m not sure what you could do to keep those communities from continuing to fade away,” he said. But he added that this was not the case for all rural places. “In between there are a set of communities that maybe, if certain kinds of programs were implemented or if they’ve got a very energetic, engaged kind of local infrastructure, they could go either way. They could do well or they could fade away.”

While some poverty reduction strategies—like funding broadband access—are specific to rural areas, most are broadly applicable to poverty anywhere. Livable wages and accessible health care would help bridge the urban-rural gap; so could the creation of community schools, which unite educational and social services into one local hub. The answer, in other words, is more investment, not less. Rural poverty does not occur in isolation, and solutions to it will reverberate far beyond the family farm. When a town dies because of deliberate neglect, it’s not a natural death. It is not even a mercy killing. It’s often just an act of cowardice.