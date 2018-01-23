The Oscars race is wide open.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 4, were announced on Tuesday. The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale romance, led all films with a surprising thirteen nominations. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic, received eight nominations, while Martin McDonagh’s increasingly controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, received seven.

But what’s most notable about the nominees is how few locks there are. Sam Rockwell (for Three Billboards) is a clear favorite in a shallow supporting actor pool. Gary Oldman, who played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and has never won an Oscar, is a similar favorite in the lead actor category; the more deserving Daniel Day-Lewis (for Phantom Thread) is the only other nominee that has a chance.

The supporting actress nominees are deep: Nominees include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water). The lead actress category is similarly vexing. Frances McDormand, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in Three Billboards, could be considered a favorite, but Meryl Streep (The Post), Saorise Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) are also nominated.