RIP, Ursula Le Guin.

The beloved writer died today at age 88. She was a pioneer of science fiction and fantasy, writing in those genres at a time when few women did and even fewer did so to acclaim. In doing so she changed the trajectory of literature as a whole, bringing those genres into mainstream respectability and acclaim.

Her innovations profoundly changed fantasy writing. She brought an anthropologist’s stance to her work, due partly to the influence of her father, the anthropologist Alfred Louis Kroeber. She built vivid and detailed worlds, notable for their departures from a tired fantasy trope: the European mirror world, evident in the books of J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin.

Aside from her Orsinian Tales, which were set in a fictional small European country, Le Guin mostly looked beyond the continent for material. Her famous Earthsea books were set in a multicultural archipelago. Her heroes had dark skin. Her science fiction occurred in other contexts entirely, worlds where genders were fluid and socialist exiles lived on the moon. She also discarded the genre’s florid dialogue and sword-and-sorcery themes for terser language and more complex character development.