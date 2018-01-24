The initial reports suggest that Mueller’s focus for the interview centers on whether Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. Firing an FBI director to hinder criminal probes into your election’s legitimacy or to shield a political ally from prosecution is obstruction of justice. It would be an attack on the American rule of law, a criminal offense, and an impeachable act. And most legal scholars agree there’s a good chance Trump may have committed it under current federal law.

This may be good news for the president—but only if obstruction of justice is the special counsel’s only topic of inquiry, which could mean Mueller hasn’t found convincing evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government to tip the election in his favor. It wouldn’t be without precedent to find evidence of a presidential cover-up, but not participation in the underlying crime: Nixon, for example, claimed he didn’t know ahead of time about the Watergate break-in. His efforts to shield those involved from investigators still led to his downfall.

Focusing solely on obstruction wouldn’t exonerate Trump of all wrongdoing, of course. If Mueller believes he has enough evidence to prove the president committed obstruction of justice, he could refer Trump to Congress for potential impeachment charges. It also wouldn’t change the fact that Trump welcomed and weaponized a foreign power’s cloak-and-dagger efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and the American democratic process for his own benefit—a moral and ethical stain on his presidency that can never be lifted.

A lot of what’s been reported about the Russia investigation can be chalked up to incompetence or cravenness rather than collusion. Maybe Trump and his associates stumbled through a series of contacts with Russian intermediaries that never actually went anywhere. Maybe his advisers cooked something up but kept him out of the loop for plausible deniability. After all, Trump hasn’t shown a strong or engaged leadership style. His campaign itself was a rotating cast of amateurs, ideologues, and family members instead of professional managers and experienced foreign-policy hands. White House officials have spent the last year trying to get him either to embrace his worst instincts (on immigration, for example) or suppress them (by not firing Mueller, alternatively). Maybe these just aren’t very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

The biggest problem with the no-collusion theory, however, is that it doesn’t make sense with the rest of Mueller’s moves. So far, he’s secured two plea agreements: one from George Papadopoulos, who spent ten months as Trump’s foreign-policy aide, and one from Michael Flynn, one of Trump’s top advisers before his ouster last year. They’ve received lighter sentences for lying to investigators in exchange for their cooperation with that investigation.