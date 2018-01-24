You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Donald Rumsfeld’s brain belongs in a museum.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In perhaps his most famous quote, President George W. Bush’s defense secretary said, “There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know.” Well, Americans know a bit more about Rumsfeld’s tenure as of Wednesday, when the National Security Archive released a trove of his internal memos obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

These documents don’t rise to the level of his unintentional poetry. (He’s more of a spoken-word poet than a writer.) Yet they certainly offer a window into his unique mind:

And it wouldn’t be the Bush administration without a pronunciation guide:

You can search more than 900 pages of these memos here.

Graham Vyse

Graham Vyse is a former staff writer at The New Republic.

Read More:
Politics, Donald Rumsfeld, George W. Bush, National Security, Iraq, Foreign Policy