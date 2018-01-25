I wrote a book called The Physics of Star Trek, right? That’s because, if you tell people you’re a physicist at a party, they’ll say, “Oh, how about those Patriots?” But if you start talking about warp drive or time travel, then people begin to realize that they actually are interested in science. Whenever I write something popular, I don’t actually expect it to really be teaching that much. What I expect to do is motivate people to want to learn. And in my mind, that’s what the clock does.

Effectiveness is important, but so is accuracy. This clock is made by scientists. So what’s the methodology? When the clock was only about nuclear doom, how did you calculate it? And now that you’ve integrated climate change and other factors in, how do you calculate across so many different variables?

You are ascribing to it significance that it doesn’t have. It’s not scientific. Two minutes is not a scientific calculation, like the mass of the proton. It’s a number that’s arrived at by a group of people who are exploring each of the questions, then having a huge amount of discussion, and ultimately a convergence on a number. And that number is frankly arbitrary. It’s not a scientific quantity.

That’s why I often say that, from an empirical perspective, what’s important is not the clock’s absolute value but the derivative. Are we moving it forward or backward? Is the world getting more dangerous or less dangerous? We can we can argue about that much more effectively.

So if it’s two minutes to midnight versus two minutes and ten seconds to midnight, people shouldn’t take that as something significant. What is significant is that, when we moved the clock to two minutes, it now has the value that’s equal to the closest its ever been to midnight in the last 71 years.

If the world does get more dangerous, are you more likely to get into smaller and smaller numbers, like ten seconds? five seconds?

This comes up every year because people say the real estate is shrinking. It is. If next year gets more dangerous, you’re likely to see it change in smaller increments. Psychologically, people want there to be real estate left between now and doomsday.

So, I cannot tell you what’s going to happen. But certainly this year we made a statement by moving it as close to midnight as it has even been. If next year we move it closer, you can be darn sure that’s going to be a dramatic statement.

I feel like I already see the threat of nuclear war every day. I also see the increased likelihood of super-hacks and climate change. I don’t need the added drama of the clock, because when I look at the news every day, I already see the apocalypse. What does the clock provide for people like me?

Well, first of all, if you already know about it, you shouldn’t feel worse just by having someone else talk about it. It should validate your own perceptions. We’ve tried very carefully not to just give people the numbers. We try and say what would be required to move the clock back. What are the real policies that would be required to make to make the world safer from these threats?

What the clock can provide is hope, because every year we point out that these problems are all solvable. These are not like insolvable physics problems. They’re all political problems that are solvable in principle if we have the political will.

What we need to do is is be realistic about about the dangers and the opportunities. And then, in a democracy, people can choose to act or not to act. So when people see this clock, they can either get so scared and depressed that they decide not to do anything, or they can get angry and decide to do something—whether it’s voting for the first time, marching, or writing letters.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.