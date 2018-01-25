In Michigan, as in every other state, there is a Code of Judicial Conduct that is supposed to guide the work of state judges. To cite just one provision, Canon 2, Section B, says this:

A judge should respect and observe the law. At all times, the conduct and manner of a judge should promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary. Without regard to a person’s race, gender, or other protected personal characteristic, a judge should treat every person fairly, with courtesy and respect.

At what point did this judge comply with this obligation? How often during the course of the hearing did she treat Nassar “with courtesy and respect”? How often, as she encouraged the victims to tell their stories, did she “promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary”? I followed the case. I followed the hearing. The impression I got was that the judge was using the forum to strive for some sort of cathartic awakening on behalf of Nassar’s victims and victims of sexual assault more broadly. There is nothing wrong with that. It’s a noble cause. But there is no place for that in an American courtroom, no matter how much we acknowledge that victims should have a significant role in sentencing. No judge in America should play the role of advocate for victims or prosecutors. No judge in America can play that role if we are to respect our rule of law.

Stephen Gillers, the great judicial ethics expert, rightly tells us that judges during sentencing are free to speak their minds in a way they cannot during the guilt-innocence phase of a trial. That after the presumption of innocence for a defendant is gone the judge, as the conscience of the community, may pass some sort of rhetorical judgment. All of that is true. I have sat in courtrooms during sentencing and watched judges slam defendants. Remember Judge William Young and the shoe bomber? But as a matter of judicial ethics and constitutional duty there is a limit to that expression. There is a line beyond which no judge may rightly go. And Judge Aquilina crossed it. For example, it is not appropriate, it is not okay, for any judge to say this to a defendant in an American court:

Our Constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment. If it did, I have to say, I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls—these young women in their childhood—I would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others.

If Judge Aquilina wants to lead a victims’ rights movement focusing on sexual abuse of women she has every right to do so. If she wants to argue for more stringent accountability for men, for doctors, for sexual predators, then I wish her well. But that cannot happen until the day after she resigns from the bench in Michigan. You can be a crusader for sexual assault victims and a tribune for those who are struggling to find their voice. Or you can be a judge who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, including the part that guarantees that even the most heinous defendants among us are entitled to a fair trial before an impartial judge. You can’t have it both ways.

To criticize the judge’s work here, to call her out for so relentlessly expressing her bias, is not to give aid and comfort to Nassar or to diminish the courage of the women who stepped forward and shared their stories. It is possible to see Nassar as a despicable man who did despicable things, a man who deserves the sentence he has received, and see his judge as someone who abdicated her responsibility to him. These are not inconsistent beliefs. My point is that no defendant in America, no matter his crime, deserves to have his sentencing judge encourage or suggest that he ought to be killed or raped in prison. Such vitriol turns the proceeding from the reasoned expression of community values as expressed in law to little more than a lynch mob.