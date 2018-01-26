Acclaimed Iranian photographer Tahmineh Monzavi takes over TNR’s Instagram.

Tahmineh’s work has been featured in galleries and magazines across the globe, including Vogue, British journal of photography, Internazionale, Leigaro, and The New Republic. Based in Tehran, Tahmineh, a Sheed Award–winning photographer, has been documenting the lives of young women in Iran and Afghanistan for more than a decade. The region’s taboos and stereotypes are of particular interest to her, and she employs her camera’s lens to make them explicit. Monzavi has covered subjects ranging from drug addiction to homelessness to the transgender community, in places loath to discuss them. The New Republic is pleased to welcome her back this week for a second takeover of our Instagram account. Follow her photographs there through February 2.