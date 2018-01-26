Trump nearly sparked a constitutional crisis in June.

The New York Times reported tonight that the president ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last summer, only to back down after White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to pass along the order to Justice Department and threatened to resign in protest. Trump also weighed removing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from his post and installing Rachel Brand, the department’s third-in-command, to oversee Mueller.

Even by the Russia investigation’s standards, Thursday night’s revelation was a bombshell. It evoked the nadir of the Watergate crisis, when Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox. Richardson and his deputy William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out the order, but Solicitor General Robert Bork eventually complied. The episode helped turn Congress and the American public against Nixon and accelerated the end of his presidency.

By not ousting Mueller, then, Trump avoided perhaps the worst political crisis faced by any president since the 1970s. His rationale, according to the Times, centered around three exceptionally weak claims that Mueller has a conflict of interest: