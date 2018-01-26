Hillary Clinton reportedly protected an alleged sexual harasser on her 2008 campaign.

According to a New York Times report published Friday morning, Clinton knowingly shielded faith advisor Burns Strider against the recommendations of her own staff:

The complaint against Mr. Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him. She told a campaign official that Mr. Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night, according to three former campaign officials familiar with what took place. The complaint was taken to [Patti Solis] Doyle, the campaign manager, who approached Mrs. Clinton and urged that Mr. Strider, who was married at the time, be fired, according to the officials familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton said she did not want to, and instead he remained on her staff.

Strider’s victim, meanwhile, was moved to another job on the campaign. Strider not only kept his job, but retained his place in Clinton’s inner circle. The Times reports that in 2016, he got a new job working for David Brock at Correct the Record and American Bridge. He was fired from Correct the Record for “workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide,” according to the Times.

During her second campaign for president, Strider made headlines for sending the candidate Bible verses every day; his influence was frequently cited as proof of Clinton’s Christian faith. Also in 2016, Politico reported that as secretary of state, Clinton directly helped Strider multiple times at his request:

