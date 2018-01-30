Bears and fish don’t usually get along very well. But together, it’s starting to look like they could help solve a global public health crisis.

First, bear with the beginning of the story, which warmed the internet’s collective cold heart last week. On Monday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released pictures of two female black bears who made miraculous recoveries after their paws were badly burned in December by the Thomas fire, the largest wildfire in California’s history. Veterinarians initially thought the animals’ third-degree burns would take up to six months to heal—far too long to keep them in captivity, especially considering one of the bears was pregnant. Instead, both bears made near-full recoveries after only a few weeks, and were released into Los Padres National Forest. The pregnant bear will now get to give birth in the wild, instead of at the veterinary hospital.

That’s heartwarming on its own, but what really made this story viral—it was picked up by the Associated Press, The Washington Post, National Geographic, and The New York Post, among others—was the unique treatment used. Veterinarians can’t use regular bandages on animals, because they’ll eat the inedible material. So Jamie Peyton, chief of the Integrative Medicine Service at UC Davis Veterinary Teaching Hospital, decided to try wrapping the bears’ paws in fish skin—tilapia skin, specifically. Tilapia skin contains a high amount of collagen, which has been said to speed the healing process and reduce pain. “We made little spring rolls with their feet,” Peyton told the AP.

Most stories focused on the bears’ immediate well-being. Are they going to be ok? (Hopefully. Their original habitat was destroyed by the wildfire, but scientists made sure there were supplies for den-building near their release point, and are monitoring the area.) How did the bears not eat the delicious fish skin around their paws? (The skins were dried and wrapped in corn husks or rice paper, so they no longer smelled like fish. Plus, the bandages were helping relieve the bears’ pain, and Peyton said the bears likely noticed that.) If their paws were wrapped in corn husks, were the wraps really like spring rolls, or more like tamales? (Both—Peyton said she referred to their paws “either as ‘tamale feet’ or ‘California bear roll feet.’”)