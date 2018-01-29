Cecile Richards is a monster or a hero, depending on which talking head is on television. The dichotomy springs from her polarizing position as the head of Planned Parenthood, the role she’s occupied for the last twelve years. On Friday, she confirmed reports that she’s stepping down, telling The New York Times, “As a lifetime organizer, I’ve never been more excited, despite this Congress and this presidency.”

Is she leaving public life or simply moving on? Richards insisted to the Times that she doesn’t plan on running for office. But she is former Texas Governor Ann Richards’s daughter, and her ties to Texas Democratic politics are deep. Her decision to resign just before the release of a new memoir in April has also encouraged speculation about her political future—and she wouldn’t be the first aspiring politician to deny a run until it’s time for a campaign announcement.

Richards knows red states, having run her mother’s campaign for governor and founded the Texas Freedom Network, an influential progressive group in hostile territory. And she shepherded Planned Parenthood through some of its most tumultuous years. Good training, in other words, for our political moment. But whether she runs for office or not, what Cecile Richards does next may not be as important as what she’s already accomplished. Her tenure, as a successful fundraiser and as a savvy political organizer, has left indelible marks not just on Planned Parenthood, but also on the Democratic Party.

During her time at Planned Parenthood, Richards became an unfortunate lightning rod, absorbing much of the far-right’s vitriol. Richards was “proud” that her organization killed babies; she gets “excited” when women “talk about killing their babies.” So the stories went. Other stories, which refuse to go away despite evidence to the contrary, include that Planned Parenthood traffics in the illegal sale of human body parts and that the federal government allowed them to get away with it. The conservative organizations that spread these stories are the same ones that stoke fears about “partial-birth abortions,” that claim that women who get abortions experience “post-abortion syndrome,” and that push “abortion reversal” laws that require doctors to falsely tell women they can reverse a medication abortion within a certain time frame.

