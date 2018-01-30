In normal times, political magazines are counter-cyclical: They tend to flourish when their ideological foes are in power. Left-wing magazines like The Nation and Mother Jones typically thrive during Republican administrations, just as conservative counterparts like National Review and The Weekly Standard do during Democratic ones. As Victor Navasky, former publisher of The Nation, often quipped, “What’s bad for the country is good for The Nation.”

Donald Trump’s presidency has upended this pattern. Left-wing magazines are indeed thriving, but conservative magazines are, too.

Before Trump was elected, magazines like National Review (which published a famous “Against Trump” issue) and The Weekly Standard opposed the insurgent candidate, while smaller oddball publications like The American Conservative and the Claremont Review of Books published articles arguing that the reality show star was usefully breaking up ossified conservative dogma. Trump’s shambolic presidency has only further complicated these divisions. Some former detractors, like National Review editor Rich Lowry, have become appreciative of the president’s court appointments and tax cuts, which are perfectly compatible with standard Republicanism. And some former Trump fans, like American Affairs founder Julius Krein, are disappointed that his promised populist revolution turned out to be largely rhetorical.

As conservative writers try to thrash out the meaning of Trumpism, trying to separate the good from the bad, the magazines they write for have gained a new urgency. As reporter T. A. Frank argued in an in-depth Washington Post story last Thursday, “conservative magazines have become oddly vital once more. While Sean Hannity and Breitbart News carry water for Trump, and many liberal publications dodge introspection in favor of anti-Trump primal screams, right-of-center magazines have been debating and reassessing the soul of their political philosophy. Trumpism has torn down the conservative house and broken it up for parts. Conservative magazines are working to bring a plausible intellectual order to this new reality—and figure out what comes next.”