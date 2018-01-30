Democrat Joe Kennedy has a pot problem.

The Democratic Party has chosen the 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert Kennedy to deliver the official response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, and some progressives are displeased. “Kennedy is an establishment pick, which is tone deaf after the 2016 rejection of the Bush and Clinton dynasty,” a Democratic lawmaker told The Wall Street Journal. Marissa Barrow, a spokeswoman for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told the paper that Kennedy must now choose between representing the establishment and being “a star for the ascendant Elizabeth Warren wing of American politics that unites voters of all political stripes around a vision of fighting for working people to have better lives.” (Incidentally, Kennedy met his wife in Warren’s class at Harvard Law School.)

But as the Journal noted, lefty apprehension about Kennedy stems from more than just his privileged pedigree. “Kennedy has stood with Democrats in opposition to Mr. Trump’s policies,” the paper reported, “but he didn’t join 120 of his Democratic colleagues last year in signing onto a Medicare-for-all bill and has voted against marijuana legalization.”

The knock against Joe Kennedy is that he's substantively an unremarkable Dem with laughable stances on marijuana and not that he's a Kennedy, imo. — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) January 29, 2018

The marijuana issue is particularly striking. Legalization advocate Tom Angell reviewed the congressman’s anti-pot voting history for his Marijuana Moment newsletter on Sunday, noting that Kennedy is related to Rhode Island’s former Democratic Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who co-founded the leading anti-legalization organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana. (Another of its co-founders is former George W. Bush speechwriter and prominent Never Trump conservative David Frum, last seen refusing to get high with Vice politics writer Eve Peyser.)