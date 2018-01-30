“Alice was beginning to get tired of all this sitting by herself with nothing to do.” This is not Lewis Carroll’s Alice, although the two stories start in almost identical fashion, with a bored girl going down a rabbit hole. This Alice, in Lisa Halliday’s new novel Asymmetry, is an editorial assistant in New York who is seduced by a literary megastar named Ezra Blazer, a Philip Roth–like figure. He sits next to her one day with an ice cream in his hand and asks if she is “game.” Just like Alice in Wonderland, our Alice jumps, “never once considering how in the world she was to get out again.” There follows a romance of Red Sox games watched from bed.



Every time Alice goes to Blazer’s apartment he gives her some esoteric command. “Mary-Alice”—for he calls her Mary-Alice, the way the White Rabbit calls Alice “Mary Ann”—“I’m still looking forward to seeing you this evening, but would you mind first going to Zabar’s and picking up a jar of Tiptree preserves, that’s Tiptree preserves—T-I-P-T-R-E-E, preserves, as in jelly—and not just any flavor but Little Scarlet, which is the most expensive one they’ve got.”

ASYMMETRY by Lisa Halliday. Simon and Schuster, 288pp., $26.00

“How surprised he’ll be when he finds out who I am!” Lewis Carroll’s Alice thinks to herself. But Lisa Halliday’s Alice trots happily about doing Blazer’s bidding. Her interiority is pretty nil. He is neurotic and maddening and calls her The Kid. Their dialogue is funny, but shallow.

Then the novel shifts from one surreal adventure to another. The second section takes us far away, to London’s Heathrow Airport. There, an economist named Amar is in detention. From his holding area, behind the two-way mirrors that cover Heathrow’s secure areas, Amar reflects on his life. He was born on a plane over Cape Cod, to Iraqi parents. He grew up in Brooklyn. He has been detained en route from Los Angeles to Istanbul, from where he had planned to travel to Kurdistan, to see his brother. We know nothing more about his situation than this, but the implication is that Amar has been profiled by an immigration service prejudiced by the whims of a government engaged in an illegal war.