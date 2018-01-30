While President Donald Trump prepares for his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, it’s worth taking stock of his progress on a major campaign pledge: wielding the Justice Department’s immense power as a political weapon.

Trump never explicitly said that, of course. But he frequently made his intent clear. On the campaign trail, he often railed against the Justice Department for not prosecuting Hillary Clinton for improperly storing classified information on a private email server. He declared that the department was “a political arm of the White House” and couldn’t be trusted to fairly uncover evidence of Clinton’s presumed guilt. His rally crowds often broke into chants of “lock her up” at the mention of Clinton’s name, and at one point he replied, “I’m starting to agree with you.”

His threats peaked during the second presidential debate, when he told Clinton in person that he would abuse the presidency’s powers to go after her. “I didn’t think I would say this, but I’m going to, and I hate to say it,” he said. “But if I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation.” Clinton responded coolly to the threat. “It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” she told the audience. “Because you’d be in jail,” he shot back.

His rhetoric was more than just aggressive bluster. It provided a window into Trump’s disturbing view of federal law enforcement and his role in it. He ignored the taboo against prosecuting one’s political opponents. He reaffirmed his long-standing disdain for the presumption of innocence and due process. And he positioned himself—not the Justice Department’s career officials, not the FBI, and not the courts—as the arbiter of what is and isn’t criminal behavior.