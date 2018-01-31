A year ago, Donald Trump stood before a joint session of Congress and delivered a boring presidential speech. Nothing about it was memorable except the response, with Trump being applauded from nearly all corners. Van Jones said Trump “became president of the United States” when he honored a fallen Navy Seal. The New York Times’s Glenn Thrush wrote that it was “the most presidential speech Mr. Trump has ever given—delivered at precisely the moment he needed to project sobriety, seriousness of purpose, and self-discipline.” A day later, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose to Congress conversations he had had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., during the election. The conversation quickly shifted to the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to the Kremlin, and Trump’s cameo as a normal president was quickly forgotten.

Tuesday night’s State of the Union was similar in tone to last year’s address: It was bland, full of platitudes. And like most presidential platitudes, they had an uncomfortable relationship with the truth. He said that his policies were based on compassion, not resentment. That the economy is thriving because of his leadership, not in spite of it. That the immigration package proposed by his administration is a “down-the-middle compromise.” That African-American and Hispanic communities were doing historically well under his administration, and that “struggling communities, especially immigrant communities,” will benefit from drastically curbing legal immigration. For the first time in weeks Trump acknowledged the daily struggles of Puerto Rico, presenting its recovery from a hurricane as a success story a day after his administration ended food and water aid to the territory.

There were a few Trumpian flourishes, yes. Trump used a boy to ding NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Citing Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old who placed flags by the graves of soldiers on Veterans Day, Trump said, “Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

This deviation from the speech’s overall themes of national unity and unstoppable progress culminated in an in-depth discussion of immigration. Trump began with the kind of blood-and-soil rhetoric that characterized his Republican National Convention speech in 2016 and his “American Carnage” inaugural address. Having brought the families of two teenagers who were murdered by MS-13 gangs to the State of the Union, Trump called on Congress to pass immigration reform. “I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country,” Trump said. “We have proposed new legislation that will fix our immigration laws, and support our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, so that this cannot ever happen again.” He was at his most energized during this portion of the speech.