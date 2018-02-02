The idea that animals might have rights of their own is a relatively new one. For much of the twentieth century, the law considered pets, or companion animals, to be property—akin to a rug or a toaster. Before that, pets had even fewer protections: Someone could steal and kill a pet without facing any penalties. According to an article by Joyce Tischler, the co-founder of the ALDF, in the Stanford Journal of Animal Law and Policy, it wasn’t until the 1970s that the first animal rights cases were tried: In 1973, New York attorney Hank Holzer sought to stop religious ritual slaughter (which is allowed under the Humane Slaughter Act of 1958) and several years later, the abysmal condition of animals in New York City’s zoos. He lost both cases, but managed to draw public awareness—becoming, according to Tischler, the first animal rights lawyer in the United States.

Even though pet ownership has spiked in the intervening years (it’s increased 30 percent since 1988, when the first surveys were conducted), some activists say the American judicial system is lagging behind. A flurry of recent articles have made this case: The Huffington Post says, “Re-Classifying Dogs as Sentient Beings: It’s Time, America, It’s Time”; “Dogs are people too,” wrote Gregory Berns, a professor of neuroeconomics who scanned conducted MRI scans of dogs’ brains, in The New York Times; “If Canis lupus familiaris can be shown to have emotions, and a level of sentience comparable to that of a human child, there is a moral imperative to reassess how they are treated under law,” writer Susan McDonald argued in The Guardian. Similar arguments have been made for wildlife as well, particularly chimpanzees because of their high intelligence.

The United States wouldn’t be the first country to declare animals “sentient.” The European Union recognized animals as “sentient beings” in 2009 as an Article in the Treaty of Lisbon. United Kingdom environmental secretary Michael Gove promised to consider amending British law to recognize the EU’s article on animal sentience in November, after ministers sparked social media backlash for voting not to include this recognition in the EU Withdrawal Bill. The French National Assembly adopted the same recognition for animals in 2015, although the change was criticized as more symbolic than revolutionary. And the same year, both New Zealand and Quebec officially recognized animals as sentient beings, with New Zealand going so far as to ban the use of animals in cosmetic testing.

The new Illinois state law doesn’t go quite as far: It avoids explicitly using the term “sentient.” But according to Eliseuson, the law nonetheless has “formally recognized the sentient interests of companion animals and given the power to the court to put the rights and interests of animals ahead of their guardians”—one step closer to recognizing what other countries have acknowledged.

It’s easy to imagine activists pushing the law further. There are already inconsistencies that lawyers might leverage in a push to make the law more inclusive of animals. All 50 states have laws on the books to prevent cruelty against animals. Even though animals are still seen as property in many states, if someone murders their cat, they could be liable for a felony. This isn’t the case for other kinds of property; you can’t be held liable for hurting a toaster.