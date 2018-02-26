“My friend in the jungle tried to stop,” Muzammil said, referring to one of his companions back at the hotel. “He was very injured.” He lay on the ground and told the rest of the group to press on, that he couldn’t go any farther. Muzammil urged him to get up, telling him they were close to finally getting through, that it wouldn’t be much longer, but he wouldn’t budge. Muzammil began screaming at him, then beating him with a stick. The man yelped and moaned. “I beat him so hard,” Muzammil said. Eventually, his friend agreed to continue. It was morning, and they walked late into the night until, around 10 p.m., they made it out and into the hands of the Panamanian authorities.

Even after months on the road, Muzammil had not told his family the truth about how hard the travel had been. Instead, he led them to believe that he was on some highbrow round-the-world jaunt, posting photos on Facebook—selfies of well-dressed Muzammil in an airport, or a city square, or on the bank of some great body of water—that evoke a sense of adventure, an entrepreneur with an intrepid streak, ready to take on the world. “Nice!” his friends in Pakistan would comment. “Looking good, man!” There was just one subtle hint on Muzammil’s Facebook feed of what was really happening: a photo of him in front of a fountain, wearing a clean white sweatshirt and a pensive expression. “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” he wrote in the caption.

Muzammil told me a story he’d heard about a woman who had attempted to make it across the Darién Gap. Several other migrants I spoke to had heard about her, too, at different times. She was from India and had been traveling to the United States with her twelve-year-old daughter. But she couldn’t make it through the jungle, Muzammil explained. Just like his friend, she sat down somewhere between Colombia and Panama and refused to move. “I can’t go on,” she said, and sent the rest of the group—her daughter included—on their way. She waited there to die, knowing that if she did, her body would likely never be found.

But she didn’t die. There, alone in the jungle, the story goes, she regained her strength, scrounged something to eat, and survived. Every now and then, another group of migrants comes across her in the Darién Gap. If they have extra food, they give it to her, and she tells them the right way to go, sending with them messages of love to her daughter, that she’s alive, she’s OK, not to worry.

The legend seemed to give Muzammil comfort as he recalled the horrors of the Darién Gap. “I thought we all might die there,” he said. “You can’t imagine that feeling.”

I asked Muzammil: If he had known how hard his journey would be, would he have ever left Pakistan? “I don’t know,” he answered. Then his eyes brightened, and he laughed. “Maybe you should ask me once I reach the United States.”

Not every extra-continentale makes it to the United States—and not all of them want to. Some find a new life for themselves as part of the infrastructure that facilitates, and profits from, the movement of people through the Americas. “Mexico is not just a country of migrant departure and transit,” explained Diego Lorente, director of the Fray Matías de Córdova Human Rights Center in Tapachula. “Increasingly, it is a destination.” Sadek, the restaurateur in Tapachula, left Bangladesh five years ago and made his way to Mexico along the same route taken by the men who now fill his restaurant and keep his business afloat. He was headed for the United States—“I don’t know the place,” he said when I asked him exactly where—to live with an uncle. He saved what money he could and borrowed more from family members to book a flight to Brazil. His uncle promised to help him with money along the way. Once he landed in Brazil, he traveled west, then pushed north, like all the others, through the Darién Gap, Central America, and into southern Mexico. But once Sadek arrived in Chiapas, his uncle stopped answering his calls.

“No one helped me,” Sadek told me in a singsong, almost poetic English one afternoon in his empty restaurant between mealtimes. “No family, far away, so sad, only me, only Sadek, here.”

No set of governments, however callous, can solve the global migration crisis by closing its doors to asylum-seekers.

Stuck in Mexico with no papers and almost no money—certainly not enough to buy his way across the U.S. border—Sadek saw an opportunity. There were migrants like him, more and more all the time; after months on the road, they were tired of eating unfamiliar food. (“Have you ever had these fried bananas?” Muzammil asked. “They are so bad!”) Sadek decided to open a restaurant to save some money. Though he didn’t know how to cook, he figured it out by trial and error and by calling his sister back in Bangladesh, who would narrate recipes to him. Some family members sent him money to help with the startup costs. As the restaurant became popular with the extra-continentales streaming into town, Sadek began to think that perhaps a life in Mexico was better than whatever he would be able to muster up north. So he applied for asylum papers to stay.

Several years into the business, he had trained a few young Mexican women to do the cooking, while he trudged around the restaurant, often clad in a T-shirt and basketball shorts, his rubber sandals dragging along the floor, keeping his accounts and collecting payment for food and other services. As well as offering a meal and providing a de facto community center—and phone-charging station—for migrants stopping over in Tapachula, Sadek acts as a kind of fixer. Families of migrants send him money, which he then uses to cover their food, hotel, and even sometimes plane tickets, acting as a middleman and taking a cut. He keeps track of all the transactions in scribbles on lined pages of an orange spiral-bound notebook. This is a part of the business he’d prefer to keep from the authorities and from me.

“Food, just for food,” he insisted when I stole a glance at his ledger. “You see?” He flashed the ledger my way—a scrawl of numbers and tallies dashed every which way across the page. And yet any time I ordered food, he just shouted a price and I paid him. There was no tally book, no receipt, no ledger, for me.

“We need onions,” one of the women from the kitchen told Sadek as we chatted in the dining room. He shook his head and waved her away. “No money, no money.” She tried again.

“No money!” he barked this time.

“Then no food!” she said. He pulled a wad of bills from his pocket and slapped some into her outstretched palm, then laughed. She rolled her eyes. He excused himself and moved toward the kitchen.

“I come back!” he said.

In his absence, an Eritrean man walked into the restaurant to charge his phone. We began chatting, but he was guarded and uneasy. He would only tell me where he was from and that he was headed to the United States. When Sadek returned to the dining room, the man looked at him warily, and then looked back at me. He seemed to sense there were things Sadek wouldn’t want me to know. “Why are you asking me these questions?” he asked. He shook his head. “Maybe later, maybe another time, maybe when I get to the United States.”