Matta-Clark met regularly with a group of artists to discuss these ideas; together, they invented a name for themselves and their approach to architecture: Anarchitecture. That’s the source for the subtitle of the Bronx Museum’s current exhibition Gordon Matta-Clark: Anarchitect. The show, which includes around 100 individual artworks but focuses mainly on a handful of key series and projects in Matta-Clark’s oeuvre, isn’t quite big enough to be a full-on retrospective (the Whitney Museum mounted one ten years ago). It’s nonetheless an insightful and galvanizing overview of the career of an artist who made a lot of exceptional work in just ten youthful years, before he died from pancreatic cancer in 1978, at the age of 35.



He suggested that the deteriorating tenements were not a fact or a given; that they could be something else, and better.

The show begins in the Bronx Museum’s lobby café, where a display case and film introduce Food, perhaps the project for which Matta-Clark is best known. Food was a fully operational restaurant in SoHo, founded by Matta-Clark and his partner Carol Goodden in 1971. Run in collaboration with several other artists, the place drew in people of all kinds for inexpensive, informal, creative meals. Special Sunday menus were curated by artists, including Donald Judd. As art historian Cara M. Jordan notes in the Bronx Museum catalogue, Matta-Clark’s collaborators on Food did not view it as a work of art, but he did. Indeed, even as a functioning restaurant, it embodied themes that would be crucial throughout Matta-Clark’s career: the possibilities of transformation (of which cooking is a kind), collaboration and exchange with members of a non-art community, and reimagining the substance of everyday life as artistic material.

That last idea is the master key to Matta-Clark’s work; it’s the foundation upon which everything is built. In the Bronx Museum’s first large gallery, photographs from the Bronx Floors series and one surviving sculpture—a squat, L-shaped chunk of floor whose blue linoleum is still surprisingly vibrant—occupy the center of the room, surrounded by photographs of graffiti. Matta-Clark took these pictures in the early 1970s, before graffiti culture became explosively popular in the following decade. The bulk of the photographs are close-ups of tagged walls, without any identifying building information in the frame. Hung around the gallery’s perimeter, they launch the viewer into a mysterious world of words that supplies the artworks’ titles: “Pain I is Pain II” (1973), “War 222” (1973), “Sexy” (1973).





In the decades since they were taken, the photographs have lost some of their charge; we’re far removed today from graffiti’s exciting emergence. But the volume and repetition of the pictures—sometime he shot the same wall multiple times, cropping it slightly differently—suggest that Matta-Clark was fixated, perhaps even trying to decode hidden messages. The artist, who wrote extensively and poetically in private notebooks, saw graffiti as “the people’s art,” Jessamyn Fiore, codirector of Matta-Clark’s estate, says in an interview in the catalogue: “people taking back ownership of their architecture by visually asserting themselves onto it.”

In the show’s second large gallery, we see the culmination of Matta-Clark’s efforts to take back ownership of architecture. The dual centerpieces are “Day’s End” and “Conical Intersect,” both made in 1975. The two projects are arguably his most ambitious building cuts (and neither of them survives). For the former, which was done illegally, he removed several chunks of the walls, floor, and roof of a massive metal hangar on Pier 52 on Manhattan’s West side, creating what he called a “sun and water temple.” The opening was shut down by police, and Matta-Clark was threatened with arrest and lawsuits. He fled the country for Paris, where he made the second work—this time with government sanction—for the Paris Biennale. It consisted of a large cone set at a 45-degree angle to the street, carved out of two adjacent seventeeth-century buildings that were being demolished to make way for, of all things, the Centre Pompidou.

