The chief negotiator of the FBI is teaching a class. Behind him, a big board reads BAD THINGS HAPPEN. The year is 1993 and the board is correct, for the negotiator, whose name is Gary Noesner, is shortly to arrive in Waco, Texas.



This is Spike TV’s new dramatization of the Waco standoff, which led to the deaths of 79 members of the Branch Davidian sect after a botched raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives morphed into a siege by the FBI. Disagreements between the FBI’s negotiating team and blunt-force advocates led to disorganization and indecision, and after 51 days, the FBI launched a tear gas attack. Mount Carmel burned to the ground, all while the cameras rolled. Two years later to the day, Timothy McVeigh bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City, citing Waco as evidence of a bully government whose nose needed bloodying.

The miniseries certainly corrects a number of misconceptions about the siege that were spread by an embarrassed law enforcement after it all went wrong. Maybe the Branch Davidians didn’t shoot first during the initial ATF raid, and maybe they weren’t deranged cultists at all. But the first four episodes of the six-episode show are so strongly tilted towards the perspective of sect leader David Koresh and his followers that it feels like an exculpation.

The bias is partly explained by the fact that the series is based on books written by a surviving Branch Davidian named David Thibodeau (titled A Place Called Waco) and the FBI negotiator Noesner (Stalling For Time: My Life As An FBI Hostage Negotiator). But why make a TV show like this now? Maybe Spike TV is simply looking to right a historical wrong with an entertaining show. Or maybe the anti-government far right is no longer a fringe group, but a market that the networks are starting to target.