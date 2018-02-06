The first three books in the cycle—A Wizard of Earthsea (1968), The Tombs of Atuan (1970), and The Farthest Shore (1972)—came in quick succession. Each represents a different approach to the coming-of-age story, and together they form a trilogy unto themselves. The fourth book, Tehanu, was published some 18 years later, in 1990, and features two of the cycle’s main characters, Ged and Tenar, in their senescence. The original subtitle for Tehanu was “The Last Book of Earthsea,” but Le Guin couldn’t resist returning once more, publishing a fifth and final book, The Other Wind, in 2000, which resolves some of the lingering mysteries of Earthsea’s mythology. Scattered between the novels are short stories that fill out Le Guin’s archipelagic world like small, previously unmapped islands.

That world—multiracial, decentralized, more water than land—has been praised for uprooting fantasy from its traditional European soil. There is no mythic England as represented by the Shire, or the kingdom of Westeros. Ged, the eponymous wizard of the first Earthsea book, has dark skin of “copper-brown.” He first proves his mettle when the Kargs—“a savage people, white-skinned, yellow-haired, and fierce”—come to maraud his village on the island of Gont. He weaves a spell to conceal the village in fog, and the Kargs, blinded, are forced to retreat as the villagers press a counterattack with makeshift spears. Ged is eventually shipped off to the island of Roke, famous for its school of magic. This is not the idyllic British boarding school of Harry Potter, but a monkish retreat where the laconic instructors speak in Taoist-inflected riddles about the balance of the universe. “Infinite are the arguments of mages,” Le Guin writes, in what could be Roke’s school motto.

Every great fantasy novel hinges on a metaphysical quirk that separates its world from the real one, a thought experiment that spawns a whole galaxy of related questions and concerns. In Earthsea it is the idea of “True Speech” or “Old Speech,” which holds that everything in the universe has a true name. If a wizard knows the true name of an object or an animal or a person, he has control over them. It is a sly writerly conceit, equating a mastery of words with a mastery of the world, but it also grounds the plot in the pursuit of knowledge.

At Roke, Ged is a quick study, but he is also quick to pride and quick to anger. To prove his superiority over a rival student, he summons a spirit from the dead. It turns out to be a near-fatal act of hubris, unleashing some malevolent force—“like a dot of black shadow, quick and hideous”—that then pursues and torments him. In order to defeat it, Ged must discover the shadow’s name, and in that quest he begins to see something of its darkness in himself. Or to put it in the Taoist terms Le Guin prefers, he comes to realize that there is no life without death, no goodness without evil, no I without the other.

The main character of The Tombs of Atuan is Tenar, a Karg who is taken from her family at the age of five to become a priestess at the tombs of ancient deities known as the Nameless Ones. She is believed to be the reincarnation of the previous priestess, who was a reincarnation of the one before her, and so on into the mists of time. They have all been stripped of their names and are considered a single being, Arha, meaning the “eaten one.” Only a woman can fulfill this sacred role, but the woman in question is a mere vessel, purged of her individuality, and so sacrifices her life to a sterile kind of endless procreation. This all changes when Arha-Tenar encounters a wizard in the tombs, who is on a mission to recover a relic that, when repaired and made whole, will help bring peace to Earthsea. Ged gives the girl-priestess her first glimpse of the world beyond the tombs. He evokes the person she once was, the person she might still be. He gives her back her true name.