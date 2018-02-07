A common complaint from critics of the #MeToo movement is that it has been taken over by a social media mob. “Twitter, especially, has energized the angry extremes of feminism in the same way it has energized Trump and his supporters: the loudest, angriest, most simplifying voices are elevated and rendered normal or mainstream,” Katie Roiphe writes in a new cover story for Harper’s. Roiphe has a specific term for these bullies: Twitter feminists. New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister is a Twitter feminist; n+1’s Dayna Tortorici is another. But even Roiphe’s small sample shows a group that is hardly monolithic when it comes to their politics. So what does it really mean to be a Twitter feminist?

Twitter has real flaws. It has indeed hosted excesses, in myriad debates that range far beyond the issue of sexual abuse. There are unfair pile-ons and harassment, ill-considered thoughts and hive-like behavior. It is also true that Twitter has an amplification effect; it is, after all, a platform dedicated to public speech. Roiphe is not the first commentator to have noticed this. Bret Stephens, another #MeToo skeptic, last year wrote in The New York Times, “Twitter doesn’t merely amplify ugliness. It erases nuance, coarsens thought, turns into a game of ‘Telephone’ in which original meaning becomes hopelessly garbled with every successive re-tweet. It also facilitates a form of self-righteous digital bullying and mob-like behavior that can wreck people’s lives.”

But whatever Twitter might be, it isn’t an ideology or a viewpoint or an argument. It is a vast collection of voices that reveals whatever critics of the #MeToo movement want it to reveal. A definition of Twitter feminism can be cherry-picked from a few heated tweets. To marry #MeToo to Twitter is a rhetorical sleight-of-hand: After all, if Twitter is full of crazy people, there’s no need to engage seriously with anything they say, since their critiques are mere invective. #MeToo is diminished by virtue of its digital character, while its critics can present themselves as victims and lonesome truth-tellers.

In response to #MeToo, critics like Roiphe, Andrew Sullivan, Caitlin Flanagan, and others have articulated several objections: that we’re moving too fast to be careful, that some women’s complaints are trivial, that their demands are unnecessarily punitive. As Traister noted in a piece at The Cut, these objections are not rare or endangered, but quite common. They are on the cover of Harper’s and featured in The Atlantic, The New York Times, and Traister’s own New York. Far from mainstreaming the supposedly simplistic and deranged voices on Twitter, some of the most powerful media organs in this country are publishing diverse opinions on this subject.