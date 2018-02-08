But the new requirements don’t cover every concern. For example, universities won’t have to notify the government if a PI has been merely accused of sexual harassment. Córdova defended that decision on the Wednesday call. “I’m proud to be American in which due process is the law of the land, when people are considered innocent until proven guilty,” she said. She emphasized that there’s an exception to this rule if the professor is placed on leave, because that signifies the accusation is more serious or that professor’s presence in the lab was causing a problem. “That’s a big note to us that we should look at this more carefully.”

NSF is also not requiring itself to take any specific action after it receives a notification from a university. Córdova said this is because each research project is different, and NSF has to evaluate each individual situation. NSF’s action would depend on the type of research and the severity of misconduct: Grant money could be suspended permanently or temporarily, PIs could be replaced or removed, or PIs could be barred from any future funding. “We have a whole range of sanctions that we can apply depending on the details of the misconduct,” Córdova said. “We would consider the whole basket of sanctions to be available for us.”

Kristin Hook, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Maryland and member of 500 Women Scientists, has mixed feelings about the reforms. “It is an improvement, because they’re taking something into account that they hadn’t before,” she said. “There’s a ball that’s rolling now, and that’s good.” But it doesn’t ease her concerns about the fact that universities are still in control over investigations into their own scientists—scientists who often provide celebrity, prestige, and funding for the university. “I know personally of faculty members who serially harass students, who had charges filed against them, and the university claimed to have done an investigation and did nothing,” Hook said. “So I’m skeptical of any university’s ability to handle these cases.”

Some say NSF should implement stricter rules against accused harassers. Sarah Horst, an assistant professor of planetary science at Johns Hopkins University, said it should be easy to remove a PI from a research project without the project suffering. “If you’re a PI and you’re doing your job right, you could get hit by a bus tomorrow and the work can continue,” she said. But science, she said, often suffers from a “cult of personality” surrounding big-name researchers. “That’s where we get stuck on so many of these things: The idea that one person is so important to the progress of science that whatever shitty thing they do is excusable because they’re that important.”



Both Hook and Horst expressed disappointment that neither the National Institutes of Health or NASA, the other major government funders of scientific research, have announced similar reforms. Spokespeople for both agencies did not immediately respond to questions about whether they would do so. Still, the two women said that any action is better than none. Sarah Myhre, they agreed, is far from the only scientist with a horror story. “I’m glad they’re trying to do something,” Horst said. “Any step forward is at least something.” But she hopes it’s the first step on a very long path.