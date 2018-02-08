President Donald Trump has enjoyed a small bump in the polls since December, hitting a 40 percent in Gallup’s weekly approval rating for the first time since May 2017. But Trump’s improved numbers are still a testament to how polarizing his presidency is, since this slight rise is due to rallying Republicans. As Gallup notes, Trump’s approval among Republicans rose to 90 percent after the State of the Union speech, but Democrats’ approval of Trump “remained extremely low at 6% last week, while independents’ 33% approval was unchanged.”

These numbers illustrate one of the most defining features of the current political era: the durability and intensification of Trump’s bond with the Republican Party. Over the course of his first year, Trump and the GOP have become one. Abandoning his many unorthodox stances as a candidate, Trump has adopted the policy agenda of conventional conservative Republicans, and in turn he’s been rewarded with the nearly unwavering support of the Republican base and the congressional GOP.

The consequence of this fusion is that any judgement on the president also applies to the Republicans. If you think Trump is corrupt and authoritarian, then you have to reject not just the president but his party. That’s the logic that led two resolutely non-partisan writers, Jonathan Rauch and Benjamin Wittes, to advocate in The Atlantic that Americans vote a straight ticket for the Democratic Party in all elections “until the party either rights itself or implodes (very preferably the former).”

“The Republican Party, as an institution, has become a danger to the rule of law and the integrity of our democracy,” they argue, which means “the most-important tasks in U.S. politics right now are to change the Republicans’ trajectory and to deprive them of power in the meantime. In our two-party system, the surest way to accomplish these things is to support the other party, in every race from president to dogcatcher. The goal is to make the Republican Party answerable at every level, exacting a political price so stinging as to force the party back into the democratic fold.”