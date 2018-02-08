[U.S. & THE WORLD]

In U.S. & The World, a newly named upfront section of the magazine, Lee Drutman examines the widespread issue of public distrust in the media today, and explains why “objectivity” isn’t the right thing to look for, and never has been as partisan media is the norm in most democracies, just as conflict and contestation are norms, too. In “Learning to Trust Again,” Drutman writes, “In a political system divided on fundamental questions of science, religion, and national identity, the question of what responsible media looks like will only get more pressing— but it can’t be answered in terms of ‘objectivity’.” In “Who’s the Fearless Leader Now?”, Ryu Spaeth looks at the Pyeongchang Olympics and what it can tell us about political theatre in the era of Trump and Kim.

More than a year into Donald Trump’s presidency, political commentators continue, despite all evidence to the contrary, to depict his political base as the “white working class.” In “The New Working Class,” Sarah Jaffe explains why this image of the U.S. factory worker is so problematic, and how it does not match the reality of today’s working class. “Although the ‘narrative makers’ may have missed it, the working class has changed,” writes Jaffe. “Those who used to occupy the fringes of the working class—hotel housekeepers, retail clerks and home care aides—are now its majority.” In “Information Wants to Be Chinese”, Moira Weigel looks at a recently introduced bipartisan bill, known as the CFIUS bill, which aims to dramatically expand the government’s ability to block foreign investment in U.S. technology companies, and how it signals a departure from the time when America’s politicians and technology companies alike saw openness, deregulation and disruption as drivers of innovation.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. contributes a column this month. In “Who Counts?”, Holder looks at how the Trump administration’s scheme to rig the census threatens American democracy. “In his first year in office, Donald Trump and his administration have launched a daunting number of direct and open attacks on long-respected American rights and freedoms...But there have been other, indirect and behind-the-scenes attacks, too, which may be no less damaging to the United States in the long term. Perhaps the most critical of these is aimed at the census,” writes Holder.

In “Night Vision”, Nicholson Baker explores the forgotten theory of dreams that inspired Vladimir Nabokov chronicled in Nabokov’s never before published dream diary, Insomniac Dreams: Experiments With Time By Vladimir Nabokov.

In “Silicon Valley’s Origin Story”, Jacob Silverman explores the generational shift that made tech a cultural and political force by taking a look at two new books The Know-It-Alls: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball and Troublemakers: Silicon Valley’s Coming of Age.

Rachel Syme reviews The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second installment of FX’s new miniseries American Crime Story created by Ryan Murphy. The installment exposes how deadly aspiration can be by following the man who shot and killed Versace, Andrew Cunanan. Syme writes, “the show doesn’t aim to establish which version is true so much as to expose the rot at the center of American culture- the horrors that could only happen here.”

In “Talk Therapy”, Christian Lorentzen explores how filmmaker Alex Ross Perry’s new film Golden Exits paints a moody portrait of stifled creativity and tense relationships.

Michael Kazin reviews Building The Great Society: Inside Lyndon Johnson’s White House, delving into the question of whether or not today’s liberals can match the achievements of LBJ’s presidency- “in politics, to refrain from advocating bold reforms is as perilous a strategy as promising what you will never be able to achieve”.

J.C. Pan takes a look at Alt-America: The Rise of The Radical Right in the age of Trump, which tracks the tradition of conspiracy theories and hate groups behind the alt-right. “The political danger is less the alt-right than it is its established counterpart”, writes Pan.

Poems by Ariana Reines, and Tarfia Faizullah are featured this month. For Res Publica, Editor-in-Chief Win McCormack explores the civic republican tradition and its lost treasure in “Liberalism After Liberalism.”

