One reason for South Korea’s anxiety is that Trump’s words can’t be dismissed as mere swagger, since they’ve been echoed by his administration. In early January, CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Fox News that “this administration is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that people in Los Angeles and Denver and New York aren’t held at risk from Kim Jong-un having a nuclear weapon.” His words are consistent not just with the madman theory, but Trump’s broader America First agenda. Pompeo’s statement implies a belief that American lives are so valuable that any threat to them from a foreign power, however remote, is worth a war that would unquestionably cause mass death in Seoul.

Further proof of the Trump administration’s seriousness about preemptive war came in late January with reports that the respected academic Victor D. Cha was no longer slated to be the White House’s nominee for ambassador to South Korea because he rejected the “bloody nose” strategy. This news was especially striking given the importance of the ambassadorship at this tense moment.

In an op-ed in the Post last week, Cha pointed out that even Pompeo’s ghastly logic doesn’t make sense: “Some have argued the risks are still worth taking because it’s better that people die ‘over there’ than ‘over here.’ On any given day, there are 230,000 Americans in South Korea and 90,000 or so in Japan. Given that an evacuation of so many citizens would be virtually impossible under a rain of North Korean artillery and missiles (potentially laced with biochemical weapons), these Americans would most likely have to hunker down until the war was over.”

But the concern, of course, should be for all 51 million people in South Korea and the 127 million in Japan. In a frightening report for Vox, Yochi Dreazen wrote that all of the people he interviewed—“more than a dozen former Pentagon officials, CIA analysts, US military officers, and think tank experts, as well as to a retired South Korean general who spent his entire professional life preparing to fight the North”—said something similar: “There is a genuine risk of a war on the Korean Peninsula that would involve the use of chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. Several estimated that millions—plural—would die. Even more frightening, most of the people I spoke to said they believed Kim would use nuclear weapons against South Korea in the initial stages of the fighting—not just as a desperate last resort.”

Many analysts worry that Trump’s erratic foreign policy will alienate America’s allies. The Korean drama shows that this is a genuine problem, but it has a silver lining. The sheer strength of America, which has been the world’s hegemon since 1945, has led allies to reflexively rely on the United States, creating a status quo bias where relations between nations remain frozen. This is certainly true with South Korea, which has remained an American dependency since the Korean War, seeking security under the umbrella of American military strength and a heavily armed border.