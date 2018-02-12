All Things (Just Keep Getting Better). That song was less a refrain than a threat. It rang out in the opening-credit sequence as five men walked through a world of brightly colored cutout shapes. Here they come over the horizon to reformat your life like the defective little thumb drive it is. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ran for five seasons, between 2002 and 2007. Nicknamed the Fab Five, its presenters—therapists? counselors? life stylists?—walked into the worlds of straight men and tore them apart.



Take a schlumpy straight guy in New York who hasn’t let his friends into his apartment in 25 years; he pushes people away and doesn’t take care of himself. This was just the kind of man that Queer Eye helped. (The name was shortened in 2003.) Over a single day, the Fab Five would zero-in on different aspects of his life—those grown moldy with lack of love. The original team comprised Ted Allen, a bespectacled food and wine adviser; Kyan Douglas, a handsome “grooming guru”; Thom Filicia, an interior designer; Jai Rodriguez, a culture and relationships expert; and Carson Kressley, a blonde and toothy stylist who now appears on Drag Race and is probably the only one you remember. All were white, besides Rodriguez.

The saddest episodes featured men who were a little older, usually single. Maybe they let their home or appearance go because their wife died, or they’d gotten divorced, or there were otherwise no people in whom they could trust to care for them. American masculinity has a big hole in it, Queer Eye showed, and it manifests in a neglect that leads to squalor, loneliness, and rage. In episode seven of season two, for example, we meet a man in his late sixties with a thick New York accent. The Fab Five blow into his house and literally rip fixtures from the ceiling.

Watching a tidal wave of queer critique destroy a masculine space was always the best part of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, even when you knew you should feel bad. Those scenes ran on an emotional tension between laughter and tears. The Fab Five were heartless in a way that catered perfectly to 1990s homophobic stereotypes but was also genuinely funny. “He nursed his wife for three years,” Carson read aloud in the car over to the man’s house. “Yaaaay,” they deadpan, applauding. The man drinks instant coffee, so they teach him to use a French press. From inside the man’s closet, Carson yells, “Everybody look! John’s got a kilt!” They redecorate the man’s house in the most hideous way imaginable, complete with tacky photographs of the New York skyline all across one living-room wall.