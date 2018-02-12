In early December of last year, Facebook unveiled its newest product: a version of its Messenger app aimed at 6- to 12-year-olds. The first app from a social network aimed at children, Messenger Kids was designed so that under-13s, who are barred from most of Facebook’s core features, can safely video chat and text with their friends—and, of course, become dedicated users well before they hit puberty.

In a release announcing the new product, Facebook painted Messenger Kids in gentle, parent-pleasing hues—the release, with a seemingly hand-drawn neon logo made it look more like Facebook was announcing a new Nickelodeon show. Citing conversations with “thousands of parents, associations like National PTA, and parenting experts,” Messenger Kids was initially pitched as a way for kids to talk to their parents and grandparents, just in a new way: “Whether it’s using video chat to talk to grandparents, staying in touch with cousins who live far away, or sending mom a decorated photo while she’s working late to say hi, Messenger Kids opens up a new world of online communication to families.” And who could argue with that?

But there are a number of problems with this plan and most of them are fairly self-evident. Facebook has long struggled to moderate content, a flaw that recently manifested itself in over 100 million users seeing content pushed by Russian-backed accounts during the 2016 election. More than anything else, though, it’s just not clear what need this product is filling. I mean, was a lack of a kids’ Facebook platform really what was preventing kids from talking to their grandparents? Facebook clearly gets something from the app, in the form of users who spend the whole of their conscious lives availing themselves of its products. What’s less clear, however, is what families get from this “new form of communication.”

Messenger Kids has opened up a sensitive new front in the Facebook backlash.

This dynamic, in which Facebook gets a lot and users get little, is increasingly familiar for the recently embattled social network. But Messenger Kids has also opened up a sensitive new front in the Facebook backlash, raising questions not just about Facebook’s suitability for children, but for what it does to all of our brains. The debate over Messenger Kids also shows that Facebook is now fighting a two-front war—testifying before Congress about its inability to moderate political content while facing growing questions about its addictive qualities and effect on mental health.