In one scene, Rath’s new partner invites him to a dinner honoring members of his platoon left on the field of battle. Everyone in the show has lost something or someone in World War I, so what more natural way to welcome someone into a foreign city than to let them share their grief? But before long, the look back turns creepily foreboding. Men in uniforms gather around an absurd model of the field of their erstwhile battle, while a young boy in a Hitler Youth haircut narrates the events that led to the loss of their comrades. “The German army, undefeated in the field,” they intone—meaning: defeated by politicians in back rooms, sold out by democratic representatives, victims of the infamous “stab in the back.” All of the show’s characters are living with the results of violence, and careening helplessly towards more of it.

As much as Babylon Berlin fits into the long-standing fascination with the Weimar Republic, one gets the feeling it doesn’t hold up the 1920s as contemporary Germany’s distant mirror, but rather as everyone else’s. Babylon Berlin is a self-conscious departure from the kind of history shows German TV cranks out by the dozens every year: Those tend to be drab, self-important, graceless and lacking in nuance. Characters have to be around for all the important stuff you remember from history class. One character will turn out to be a huge Nazi, another will be Jewish, another will be conflicted but weak, another will be a good German, and so on. Babylon Berlin is very careful to signal it’s not that kind of show.

It sells you on the Berlin you know from your semester abroad: Museum Island, Alexanderplatz, Wannsee.

Part of the reason it isn’t: Plodding fare like Generation War is made for a German audience, while Babylon Berlin clearly has an international audience in mind. Rather than being the story Germany tells itself about its own history, the show comes across as the story about its own history that it tells others. Its plotting and characterizations aim to create the layers of ambiguity typical of American prestige TV. It sells you on the Berlin you know from your semester abroad, or that time you backpacked across Europe: Museum Island, Alexanderplatz, Wannsee. A Berlin of yellow subway cars, smoky bars and late night parties. A few of the locations are even actual trendy spots you could find in the latest Lonely Planet guide.

Rather than being framed as particularly German, or as unique to the 1920s, the show’s overriding concerns seem likewise packaged for ease of transfer. There are communists pointing to the violence of “so-called democracy,” and police and politicians who seem hell-bent on proving them right. There is paramilitary violence on the street, and a military unwilling to put up with civilian control. The president is disgusted by the very democracy he is sworn to protect. The social democratic establishment cooks up fake news in smoke-filled backrooms, while communist rabble rousers disseminate their propaganda outside. And big business appears happy to sacrifice democracy if it gives them a bit more control over trade unions—the show’s villainous Alfred Nyssen is fairly obviously Fritz Thyssen, one of Hitler’s largest financial backers for much of the 1920s.

“Babylon Berlin” is set in 1929, six months before Black Friday. Courtesy of Beta Film

Which is to say, Babylon Berlin is not only concerned with making sense of what Friedrich Meinecke once called “the German catastrophe.” It wants to make broader points about democracy and its institutions, how they survive staggering inequality and a general loss of faith in them. These days Germans are more likely to ask raise such points about other countries than about their own. German anxiety over the Nazi past has long been an export item—filmmakers, authors, artists submitted German history to earnest examination, and had an easier time reaching international audiences and winning awards when they did. But with illiberal democracy on the rise throughout Europe, with a U.S. president seemingly at war with the rule of law, Angela Merkel’s Germany finds itself as an unexpected island of liberal democracy in far more uncertain waters. Babylon Berlin is less anxious self-examination than knowing warning to others.