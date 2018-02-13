The ink had barely dried on the bipartisan budget agreement that President Donald Trump signed last week before Washington Post opinion page editor Fred Hiatt, self-appointed arbiter of how much money the government should spend, savaged the deal. He wrote that it “shows how far we have slipped as a democracy” and “imperils our ability to keep America great,” adding, “It took Trump 13 months to surpass Obama in breathtaking irresponsibility, with his massive tax cut last year, unpaid for, and massive spending bill last week, mostly unpaid for.”

Hiatt has a nearly unblemished record in being wrong on all matters fiscal. Nothing imperiled America more than the premature pivot to austerity coming out of the Great Recession; it stunted economic growth and unnecessarily left millions of people behind, because of false hysteria whipped up without a basis in reality. Hiatt was a ringleader of this movement to punish the most vulnerable with spending cuts for no real reason, and last week’s budget agreement only partially rolls back the damage from that terrible decision.

Contrary to Hiatt’s caterwauling, the exploding deficit isn’t going to irreparably harm the country—and may do a bit of good for those who need the help the most.

Hiatt longs for the halcyon days of 2012–2013, when House Speaker John Boehner and President Barack Obama came together in a bid to slash Social Security and other domestic spending, nearly destroying the country’s full faith and credit in the process. While Social Security survived, the Republicans’ failed attempt to hijack the debt ceiling to cut the deficit led to the sequester, a painful, mindless policy that capped discretionary spending automatically across the board, regardless of whether the program was useful or not.