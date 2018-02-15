The met at Bohemian Grove, the famous Northern California retreat of the wealthy, where, as Doherty wrote, “beneath the ancient trees and even more ancient stars, wondering how far consciousness and spirit and energy can evolve and grow—along with how to get the damn Eisenhower government to shrink itself.” Some of these businessmen-bohemians experimented with LSD in their quest for spiritual freedom. After a mystical vision, one of the leaders of the group concluded that “there was nothing whatsoever I could do about the mending of the mess we are in.”

These beatnik businessmen were precursors to the libertarians who turned broadly toward the counterculture in the 1960s. Under the influence of the nerdish engineer Tom Marshall, a new ideology sprang up called Libertarian Zionism: “the idea that the only way to find freedom in this unfree world was to hide from or physically escape the eyes of the state,” Doherty explained. Fueled by this mixture of hippy sentiment and survivalist paranoia, Marshall ended up living “in the public woods in Oregon” with “lots of stored food, and a growing impatience with all other human beings, libertarian or no.” Influenced by Marshall, other libertarians also joined the back-to-the-land movement and had hearty debates about whether slugs were “good, high-protein” food.

Karl Hess, once a speechwriter to Barry Goldwater in 1964, following a similar, if less extreme path. Refusing to pay taxes to pay for the Vietnam War, Hess supported himself by bartering. He and his wife built a solar-powered house in West Virginia and became important figures in the appropriate technology movement. “The sun, as you know, is our prime powerhouse,” Hess told Mother Earth News in an extensive 1976 interview. “The best source of energy we have. Solar power is abundant. It’s free, and—as far as we’re concerned—the main dynamo never has to be replaced, repaired, or rebuilt.”

Nock had intended “Isaiah’s Job” to be a strictly elitist manifesto, but those who followed its lessons came into contact with the raw reality of American life. Retreatism helped libertarians modernize, forcing them to move away from purely theoretical defenses of the free market and engage in pressing cultural concerns, including ecology and drug use. In fact, the modern libertarian movement’s acceptance of drug decriminalization and LGBT rights is due in large measure to this tradition.

Should David Brooks and Andrew Sullivan follow the path of retreatism? They already have inclinations in that direction. In April of 2016, Brooks admitted that Trump’s unexpected rise was forcing the columnist to engage with the larger world outside of politics.

“I was surprised by Trump’s success because I’ve slipped into a bad pattern, spending large chunks of my life in the bourgeois strata—in professional circles with people with similar status and demographics to my own,” he confessed. “It takes an act of will to rip yourself out of that and go where you feel least comfortable. But this column is going to try to do that over the next months and years. We all have some responsibility to do one activity that leaps across the chasms of segmentation that afflict this country.”

And Sullivan has already taken a retreat of sorts: In January 2015, he closed down his blog, The Dish, and quit the internet. “My dreams were filled with the snippets of code I used each day to update the site,” Sullivan wrote in a September 2016 essay, “I Used to Be a Human Being,” about trying to break his internet addiction. “My friendships had atrophied as my time away from the web dwindled.” A few months into his digital sobriety, he attended a meditation retreat center. “I figured it would be the ultimate detox,” he wrote. “And I wasn’t wrong.”

Since they already have retreatist tendencies, Brooks and Sullivan might consider Albert Jay Nock’s example and withdraw from the daily scrum for the remainder of the Trump era. Perhaps, like mid-century libertarians, the experience would lead them to fashion an entirely new politics. If nothing else, it would be a hell of a trip.