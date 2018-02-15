About a year ago, in his inaugural address, President Donald Trump described the nation in apocalyptic terms and presented himself as its savior. “Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential,” he said, before drawing a deep breath through his clenched nostrils. “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Despite all this talk of crime and tombstones, of schools and stolen lives, he did not once in his speech say the word “guns.”

Yesterday, a 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, reportedly returned to the building wearing a gas mask and armed with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle, “countless magazines” of ammunition, and smoke grenades. He pulled the fire alarm, his former classmates spilled into the hallways, and he proceeded to massacre them. Here’s how The New York Times described the scene:



Students huddled in horror in their classrooms, with some of them training their cellphones on the carnage, capturing sprawled bodies, screams and gunfire that began with a few shots and then continued with more and more. The dead included students and adults, some of whom were shot outside the school and others inside the sprawling three-story building.

But you can also see the horror for yourself: