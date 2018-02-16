As these companies have become powerful, in other words, the “Move fast and break things” ideology that guided their earlier years has given way to concerted efforts to preserve the status quo. Thiel has justified his support of Trump by suggesting that he is a fellow disruptor, but it has become clear over the past few years that disruption is the last thing that powerful tech companies actually want—unless it’s strictly happening on their terms.



Nevertheless, Thiel’s recent public statements have remained defiant. He has positioned himself as the victim of an ongoing culture war that has transformed Silicon Valley. He believes tech companies have become increasingly dogmatic—conservative voices are not just underrepresented, but actively silenced. “Silicon Valley is a one-party state,” Thiel said at Stanford University last month. “That’s when you get in trouble politically in our society, when you’re all in one side.”



This is all a bit rich, coming from a man who spent millions to bankrupt a news organization that he didn’t like. But it’s also a sensibility that is increasingly being taken up by conservatives across the country. Last month, a lawsuit brought by James Damore—who was fired by Google over a memo he wrote suggesting, among other things, that women were underrepresented in tech because of inherent psychological differences—argued that Google discriminated against conservatives. That lawsuit was amplified by conservative media, which rolled out the welcome mat for Damore.



The argument made by Thiel and Damore is fairly simple. Tech companies go above and beyond to showcase their tolerance for diversity of all kinds—Damore’s suit references Google “catering to employees with alternative lifestyles, including furries, polygamy, transgenderism, and plurality”—but this is all a smokescreen. In fact, they claim, big tech companies are imposing a rigid ideological system: liberalism. And anyone who doesn’t fit the mold—particularly white, male, conservatives—is cast aside.



The biggest problem with this argument, of course, is that it’s simply not true. White men have been overrepresented in Silicon Valley for as long as the tech industry has existed—far from being oppressed, they are almost incomprehensibly powerful. But moves to make these companies more inclusive—moves that have been made in response to criticism of just how white and male these companies are—are being repositioned by tech’s conservative critics to argue that companies like Google and Facebook are oppressing conservatives.

