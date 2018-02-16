Some of the details in the indictment had been previously reported by news outlets. Nonetheless, the breadth of Russian meddling is staggering to behold. According to the indictment, conspirators bought paid advertisements targeting Clinton, as well as Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, with derogatory attacks. They posed as Black Lives Matter activists, Muslim and Christian groups, and separatist organizations in Texas and other Southern states. And they urged Americans to vote for third-party candidates like Jill Stein or not vote at all.

At one point, Russian meddlers coordinated with Americans as they organized rallies on divisive subjects, including pro-Trump rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York ahead of Election Day. Mueller describes those Americans as “unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign,” which falls far short of collusion with a foreign power. Donald Trump Jr. and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, for example, retweeted messages by a popular pro-Trump Twitter account purporting to represent the Tennessee Republican Party. In fact, it was secretly run by Russians at the IRA.

What’s not in the indictment is as interesting as what’s in it. At his press conference, Rosenstein took pains not to go beyond its contents. “There is no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in the alleged unlawful activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”

That narrow phrasing is likely to be lost on some observers. It avoids conclusions about other questionable interactions between the Trump campaign and Russian agents, including those described by former aide George Papadopoulos in his plea agreement last October and the infamous Trump Tower meeting in June 2016. The indictment also doesn’t discuss Russian cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, which appears to have been the main thrust of Moscow’s attack on the American electoral system.

While the indictment is inherently retrospective, it raises urgent questions about what the U.S. government is doing to prevent future interference in U.S. elections. The answers so far aren’t heartening. At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, top U.S. intelligence officials said Trump hadn’t specifically instructed them to prepare for meddling by Russia or other countries in this fall’s midterms.